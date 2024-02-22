IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Feb 22 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Fentanyl use spreads deeper into Mexico on heels of US epidemic MONTERREY, Mexico - The teenager who arrived at Jose de Jesus Lopez's drug rehab clinic in the industrial Mexican city of Monterrey in December had unusual symptoms. The 17-year-old's family had taken the boy to hospital a few days earlier when he'd had trouble breathing and then passed out after supposedly consuming cocaine, the director said. Now he was sweaty and nauseous. He'd been vomiting and couldn't sleep. (MEXICO-DRUGS/FENTANYL (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), 1,500 words)

Russian capture of Avdiivka prompts departure of elderly in nearby towns SELYDOVE, Ukraine - Russia's capture of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine has alarmed people in nearby towns and many are now leaving for safer areas after hunkering down for months from constant hostile fire. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EVACUATION (TV, PIX), 513 words)

Vatican restorers set to work on St Peter's centerpiece VATICAN CITY - The giant bronze-and-wood canopy in the middle of St Peter's Basilica is being gradually engulfed by scaffolding as Gian Lorenzo Bernini's masterpiece gets its first major restoration since the mid-1700s. (VATICAN-BASILICA/ (TV, PIX), 289 words)

Surging bills, fewer showers: India's Bengaluru reels under water shortage BENGALURU - Bengaluru is facing an acute water shortage this year, months before peak summer, forcing many residents in "India's Silicon Valley" to ration their water use and pay almost double the usual price to meet their daily needs. (INDIA-WATER/SHORTAGE (PIX), 544 words)

Pet dogs bring both joy and worry to displaced Gaza teenager RAFAH, Gaza Strip - Keeping three dogs while living in a tent on a beach in Gaza complicates an already difficult situation, but the smile on teenager Hassan Abu Saman's face when he pets the animals shows that it's worth the trouble for him. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-DOGS (TV, PIX), 419 words)

'It stinks!': Milan residents grapple with high pollution MILAN - Pietro De Luca lives in Italy's finance and fashion capital Milan but often thinks of moving to a cleaner city with his wife and three children to escape high pollution and the health risks it causes. (ITALY-POLLUTION/MILAN (TV, PIX), 439 words)

Two friends build Eiffel Tower from recycled wood ahead of Olympics LA CHEVROLIERE, France - Two friends in western France have built a 16-metre-high replica of the Eiffel Tower from recycled wood, which they hope to display along the path of the Summer 2024 Olympic torch relay and on Olympic sites. (OLYMPICS-2024/EIFFEL TOWER-WOOD (PIX, TV), 147 words)

'Flower Moon' film song is an ode to endangered Osage language LOS ANGELES - Songwriter Scott George is looking forward to the performance of the Osage Nation song "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" at the 96th Oscars ceremony on March 10. (AWARDS-OSCARS/SONG-KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (PIX, TV), 383 words)

(Compiled by Patrick Enright, Editing Aurora Ellis)

