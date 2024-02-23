Odd News Roundup: It's a dog's life - Bobi loses 'world's oldest dog' title, posthumously; Women take part in Japan's 1,250-year-old 'naked festival' for first time and more

Left Menu

The founder of communism had sent the father of evolutionary theory a copy of "Das Kapital", his critical analysis of capitalism, personally inscribing on the opening page: "on the part of his sincere admirer, Karl Marx".

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Women take part in Japan's 1,250-year-old 'naked festival' for first time

Women officially joined a so-called "naked festival" at a shrine in central Japan on Thursday for the first time in the event's 1,250 year history, donning purple robes and chanting excitedly as they bore a large bamboo trunk as an offering. Seven groups of women took part in the ritual which is said to drive away evil spirits and where participants pray for happiness. Despite its name, those taking part are not naked.

Das Kapital sent to Darwin by 'admirer' Marx returns home

A rare book gifted to Charles Darwin by Karl Marx in 1873, which may not have been read by its recipient, is returning to the English naturalist's home for public display after undergoing conservation work. The founder of communism had sent the father of evolutionary theory a copy of "Das Kapital", his critical analysis of capitalism, personally inscribing on the opening page: "on the part of his sincere admirer, Karl Marx".

It's a dog's life - Bobi loses 'world's oldest dog' title, posthumously

Guinness World Records (GWR) has revoked the title of the "world's oldest dog" it awarded a now-deceased Portuguese canine named Bobi last year, as it found no conclusive evidence that he had in fact lived for more than 31 years, it said on Thursday. Following complaints by some veterinarians who raised doubts over his age, GWR last month started a formal review of the title issued last February, when it said Bobi was 31 years and 165 days old, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months.

