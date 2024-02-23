Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift named IFPI 2023 global recording artist of the year; Aerosmith's Steven Tyler wins dismissal of sexual assault lawsuit and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Sterling K. Brown basks in Oscars nomination moment

American actor Sterling K. Brown is no stranger to the thrill of winning awards in Hollywood with three Emmys, a Golden Globe and four Screen Actors Guild awards. So for his first Oscar nomination, the actor has decided to play it cool. "I'm sort of the Vince Lombardi mind, when you score a touchdown, act like you've been there,” Brown told Reuters at the Oscars nominees luncheon this month.

Pornstar Rocco Siffredi bares it all in new series 'Supersex'

Italian pornographic film star Rocco Siffredi says seeing his life story told in new Netflix series "Supersex" made him feel emotional. "I cried a lot," Siffredi, 59, said as he premiered the show, which is inspired by his childhood and career, at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday.

Live-action 'The Last Airbender' series adds elements of its own

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee feels like being cast in Netflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is both a dream come true and a great responsibility. The American adventure-fantasy series, which arrives on the streaming service on Thursday, is a live-action adaptation of the highly acclaimed animated television series of the same name created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko in 2005.

Adam Sandler gets deep with space spider at Berlinale

On the edge of the universe, Adam Sandler confronts the pain of loneliness - and stunt wires - through a therapist-cum-guru giant space spider in the Netflix-backed science-fiction drama "Spaceman" that premiered Tuesday at the Berlin Film Festival. Based on the novel "Spaceman of Bohemia" by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfar, the film follows Jakub (Sandler) as a year-long solo journey to a purple interstellar cloud takes its toll on his mental health and his marriage to Carey Mulligan's Lenka until Hanus, a big spider voiced by Paul Dano, suddenly appears.

Berlinale film explores opera director's spiral into emotional turmoil

Having a child had a decisive impact on the career of actress Amanda Seyfried, the star of Berlinale film "Seven Veils". "Once I popped out a baby, I was just playing mothers," she said ahead of Thursday's international premiere of the film, in which she plays an opera director juggling motherhood, a failing relationship and imposing her will on a cast of divas.

World exists beyond eurocentric gaze, 'Black Tea' director tells Berlinale

For director Abderrahmane Sissako, it was important to show a side of Africa that is not often portrayed on the big screen in his bicontinental tea-obsessed romance "Black Tea," which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday evening. "It was important for me to think about opening up this gaze. There's very often a European or eurocentric gaze, as if that was all that made up the world," the BAFTA-nominated director told journalists ahead of the premiere.

Taylor Swift named IFPI 2023 global recording artist of the year

Pop superstar Taylor Swift added another honour to her long list of accolades on Wednesday, winning the global recording artist of the year award for the fourth time from the IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry. The "Anti-Hero" singer scooped the award for the second year running, and has previously won it 2014 and 2019. The latest is for 2023.

Dialogue-free Bigfoot feature a hard sell, say 'Sasquatch Sunset' creators

Pitching a full-length movie about four elusive, hairy humanoids who grunt for dialogue was understandably one of the harder projects that directors Nathan and David Zellner have taken on. "It's the kind of project where either you get it or you don't," David told Reuters in an interview alongside his younger brother Nathan about their film "Sasquatch Sunset."

Eurovision scrutinises Israel's song lyrics amid Gaza furore

Eurovision Song Contest organisers are scrutinising the Israeli submission after lyrics leaked to the media appeared to refer to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that triggered the Gaza war.

Eurovision, which this year will take place on May 7-11 in the Swedish city of Malmo, bills itself as a non-political event and can disqualify contestents deemed to have breached that rule.

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler wins dismissal of sexual assault lawsuit

A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler of sexually assaulting a former teenage model twice in one day in Manhattan nearly 50 years ago.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said Jeanne Bellino waited too long to sue the 75-year-old Tyler, who has "vehemently" denied her allegations, under a New York City law protecting victims of gender-motivated violence.

