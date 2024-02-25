Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 10:27 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

It's a dog's life - Bobi loses 'world's oldest dog' title, posthumously

Guinness World Records (GWR) has revoked the title of the "world's oldest dog" it awarded a now-deceased Portuguese canine named Bobi last year, as it found no conclusive evidence that he had in fact lived for more than 31 years, it said on Thursday. Following complaints by some veterinarians who raised doubts over his age, GWR last month started a formal review of the title issued last February, when it said Bobi was 31 years and 165 days old, breaking a record held since 1939 by an Australian cattle-dog that died at 29 years and five months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024