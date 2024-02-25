Entertainment News Roundup: Beyonce storms to first UK no.1 in 14 years with 'Texas Hold 'Em'; Spiritual 'Shambhala' marks Nepal's first shot at Berlinale top prize and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyonce storms to first UK no.1 in 14 years with 'Texas Hold 'Em'

U.S. music superstar Beyonce secured her first UK no.1 single in 14 years on Friday, when her new country hit "Texas Hold 'Em" stormed straight to the top spot in the British charts. The song is one of two Beyonce released after making a surprise appearance in a Super Bowl commercial earlier this month in which the 32-time Grammy Award winner quipped about "breaking the internet" minutes before announcing a forthcoming album.

Spiritual 'Shambhala' marks Nepal's first shot at Berlinale top prize

A wronged woman's spiritual journey plays out amid the peaks and villages of the Himalayas in "Shambhala", Nepal's first film in competition at the Berlin Film Festival, which debuted Friday. "I feel very happy to be here at Berlinale," director Min Bahadur Bham told Reuters, saying he was proud to represent not only his film, but also Nepal, his village and his community.

Indie cinema packs a Hollywood punch in unflinching Berlinale refugee drama

From an Aleppo operating theatre under bombardment to the sea off Greece, Brandt Andersen's refugee drama "The Strangers' Case" unfolds with the pulse and urgency of a Hollywood thriller. And that is no coincidence, said Palestinian-Lebanese actress Yasmine Al Massri, who plays the doctor in that operating theatre, saving one patient's life as another pulls a gun on her.

Factbox-Winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The following is a complete list of winners at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday for the best performances in film and television. The ceremony was streamed live on Netflix. FILM

Barbra Streisand bestowed with SAG lifetime award

Actress, singer, movie director and producer Barbra Streisand was honored on Saturday with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Life Achievement Award in recognition of her prolific career and humanitarian work. The 81-year-old Streisand received SAG's highest award from Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper. She was the 59th recipient of the award, which goes to an actor who fosters the "finest ideals of the acting profession." She was received with a standing ovation and many actors in tears.

Franco-Senegalese director's reckoning with European colonialism wins Berlin's Golden Bear

"Dahomey", French-Senegalese director Mati Diop's film about how returning 26 treasures to Benin, art looted by western powers in the 19th century, sparked a reckoning with colonialism's legacy, won the Berlin Film Festival's Golden Bear prize for best film on Saturday. The documentary, named after the West African kingdom where the artworks were created before they were looted by a French colonel during his conquest of Dahomey in 1892, looks at the response to the return of some of them from Paris to Benin, of which Dahomey is now part.

Night before 'Rust' shooting, armorer smoked 'to get high,' texts show

New Mexico prosecutors on Friday showed jurors texts in which "Rust" weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez said she smoked to "get high" the night before the movie's cinematographer was fatally shot on set in October 2021. In court filings, prosecutors in the trial have alleged Gutierrez's use of marijuana, cocaine and alcohol on evenings after filming may have led to her impairment at work on Oct. 21, 2021 when she mistakenly loaded a live round into a gun actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with. The texts shown Friday, the second day of testimony in the trial, did not specify a drug.

Korea's wildly successful 'Roundup' series seeks wider audience at Berlinale

One of South Korea's most popular crime action movie series is hoping to make the leap to international success at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, where its fourth iteration, "The Roundup: Punishment", will celebrate its world premiere. The film, which follows the rough-and-tumble detective Ma Seok-do as he takes down an illegal online gambling ring, joins a long list of South Korean films that have made their way to Western audience following the 2019 smash-hit "Parasite".

'Oppenheimer' steamrolls toward Oscars with SAG Award wins

Historical epic "Oppenheimer" picked up more prizes on Saturday at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, bolstering the movie's chances to score the best picture trophy at next month's Oscars. The film about the race to build the first atomic bomb took the top honor - best movie cast - handed out by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union at a red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles.

K-pop girl group TWICE aims for top of the Billboard

With an upbeat new album all about love and friendship and a world tour under way, K-pop girl band TWICE has set its sights on a new high on the Billboard main chart, the group told Reuters. The nine-member band has helped to drive the global K-pop phenomenon since its debut in 2015, propelled by cheerful songs, catchy hooks and choreography.

