Entertainment News Roundup: Singapore's exclusive deal with Taylor Swift not a hostile act towards neighbours, PM says; Hollywood hat trick: Artisan shaped the look of 'Oppenheimer' and more

BRIT Awards: Raye sets record at Britain's pop music honours

Singer-songwriter Raye was the big winner at the BRIT Awards, the biggest night in British music, on Saturday, setting a new record for most prizes in one night at the annual ceremony. Raye won six awards, including for artist of the year, album of the year for "My 21st Century Blues" and song of the year for "Escapism".

Uncle of Kate Princess of Wales joins UK TV show 'Big Brother'

The uncle of Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, joined reality TV show "Celebrity Big Brother" on Monday, offering millions of viewers the tantalising prospect that he could gossip about the British royal family to his house mates. Gary Goldsmith, aged 58, is the younger brother of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton. He was a guest at Kate's wedding to William, the heir to the throne, in 2011.

Hollywood hat trick: Artisan shaped the look of 'Oppenheimer'

To create the look of renowned physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer for the big screen, his trademark hat had to be just right. Two hatmakers had failed to replicate the scientist's unique style when Mark Mejia, owner of Baron Hats, headed to a Hollywood studio lot to try his version on Cillian Murphy, the actor who would play the lead role in "Oppenheimer."

Singapore's exclusive deal with Taylor Swift not a hostile act towards neighbours, PM says

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday an incentive provided to Taylor Swift to make Singapore the only stop in Southeast Asia on her world tour was not a hostile act towards its neighbours. "(Our) agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia," Lee told a press conference in Melbourne, where he is attending a regional summit.

'Barbenheimer' mania fuels U.S. gambling on the Oscars

After a summer face-off at the box office, the "Barbenheimer" battle is headed to online gambling sites in the United States. New Jersey, Massachusetts and five other states allow wagering on this Sunday's Academy Awards, where "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" will compete for best picture and other honors.

