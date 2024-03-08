Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood Stars Invoke 'Oppenheimer' in anti-nukes Campaign Ahead of Oscars; Diamonds to dazzle on this year's Oscars red carpet

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jury finds armorer guilty in fatal 'Rust' shooting

A New Mexico jury on Wednesday found "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, ending a trial over Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years. Ten days of testimony had focused on whether the relatively inexperienced armorer endangered fellow crew and cast members in her handling and supervision of firearms on the low-budget production set in New Mexico.

From cast to teens, 'Barbie' film's view on patriarchy resonated

Actor Simu Liu, who played one of the Kens in the Oscar-nominated "Barbie" movie, experienced a revelation when he first read the script and its commentary about the harm inflicted by patriarchy. "We all like to think that we're different, that we're progressive," Liu said in an interview with Reuters. "And then we read a scene that calls us out so fully and utterly, that I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I'm part of the problem.'"

From Spain to Hollywood: Inside one of the world's biggest movie star wardrobes

Spanish shoemaker Victor Sanchez could not believe his luck when his company, Peris Costumes, was asked to make the footwear for an Amazon television series based on The Lord of the Rings. "It very beautiful for me to make (the shoes) for 'Rings of Power' as I'm a big fan of the saga," said 32-year-old Sanchez, standing in Peris' shoe factory, where he is the manager. "It always makes you feel a little proud."

Alec Baldwin looms large in ‘Rust’ armorer trial

In a Santa Fe, New Mexico, courthouse jurors last week watched a video of actor Alec Baldwin rushing from a shack and blazing away with his Colt .45 "Peacemaker" revolver until he runs out of rounds. "One more, one more, one more, right away, let's reload," Baldwin tells Hannah Gutierrez, the chief weapons handler on the set of the movie "Rust", saying she should have had a second gun already loaded. After just three hours of deliberations Wednesday, jurors convicted Gutierrez of involuntary manslaughter.

Hollywood stars invoke 'Oppenheimer' in anti-nukes campaign ahead of Oscars

A U.S.-based disarmament organization has seized on public attention surrounding the Academy Awards-nominated film "Oppenheimer" and enlisted support from Hollywood stars for a pre-Oscars campaign calling for a global end to nuclear weapons.

The Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI), a non-profit think tank, kicked off the effort on Wednesday with an open letter signed by an array of celebrities and activists and posted on the website www.makenukeshistory.org.

Langley's bet on 'Oppenheimer' may bring Oscars gold to Universal

"Oppenheimer" appears poised to dominate Sunday's Academy Awards, validating Universal Studio chief Donna Langley's bet on the unconventional, three-hour-long period drama about the father of the atomic bomb. Langley aggressively pursued the project, in part, for the chance to work with acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who had just severed his two-decade-long relationship with Warner Bros. Studios in a disagreement over its streaming video strategy.

Diamonds to dazzle on this year's Oscars red carpet

Diamonds and precious gemstones will shine bright on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday when celebrities dressed in luxury gowns and sparkling jewelry gather for the film industry's top honors. The glitzy Hollywood ceremony is the culmination of awards season and the biggest showcase of high-end fashion and jewelry.

Atom bomb survivor hopes Japan debut of 'Oppenheimer' will stoke nuclear debate

Teruko Yahata was eight when she saw a blueish-white light envelop the sky over her home city of Hiroshima one summer morning, moments before the first atomic bomb explosion knocked her unconscious and levelled swathes of the Japanese city. Now 86, she is eager to be among the first to see the film "Oppenheimer" at its delayed opening in Japan on March 29, hoping the biopic of the scientist who led the development of the bomb will reinvigorate the debate over nuclear weapons.

'Kung Fu Panda' is back with some help from 'The Six Million Dollar Man'

Jack Black's dumpling-obsessed bear is back in the latest installment of the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise after an eight-year hiatus. Getting back into the character of Po after such a length of time wasn't difficult for Black. He just had to remember a few things.

Oscar nominees to unwrap gift bags with luxury trips, Rubik's Cubes

This year's Oscar gift bags will have nominees well-rested with great skin and full stomachs. For the 22nd year, Lash Fary, founder of Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets, has put together a mix of treats for a select number of nominees at the Academy Awards.

