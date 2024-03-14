Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Sunday's Oscars viewership hits four-year high on ABC; Gwyneth Paltrow's next step in wellness journey: finding calm and more

A new production of "Sunset Boulevard" featuring Nicole Scherzinger as movie star Norma Desmond had 11 nominations, including in all the acting in a musical categories as well as for best musical revival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 02:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Romanian court approves request to extradite internet personality Tate

A Romanian court has approved a request from Britain to extradite internet personality Andrew Tate but postponed doing so until Romanian trial proceedings finish. The court said on Tuesday it had also ruled that Tate and his brother Tristan should be released from police custody immediately. The Tates had been detained for 24 hours pending a ruling on the British arrest warrant.

Gwyneth Paltrow's next step in wellness journey: finding calm

Actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has felt the intense glare of the Hollywood spotlight from a young age. And by her own admission, Paltrow tends to worry - a lot. "I get stressed out quite easily, so I have to work a lot to stay calm," she said in an interview.

'Sunset Boulevard' leads nominations at London's theatre Olivier Awards

Musical "Sunset Boulevard" and play "Dear England" led nominations for the Olivier Awards on Tuesday, with a spate of famous names from film and television including Sarah Jessica Parker, Joseph Fiennes and Sarah Snook also receiving nods at London's top theatre honours. A new production of "Sunset Boulevard" featuring Nicole Scherzinger as movie star Norma Desmond had 11 nominations, including in all the acting in a musical categories as well as for best musical revival.

Sunday's Oscars viewership hits four-year high on ABC

Sunday's Oscars telecast that honored atomic bomb drama "Oppenheimer" attracted roughly 19.5 million viewers on ABC, a four-year high, the Walt Disney-owned network said on Monday. The audience grew slightly from last year, when 18.8 million people watched the film industry's highest honors.

