Entertainment News Roundup: Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival; Gwyneth Paltrow's next step in wellness journey: finding calm and more

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival

Female acts will fill two of the three headline slots at Britain's Glastonbury Festival for the first time in June when Dua Lipa and SZA top the bill alongside rock-band Coldplay, organisers said on Thursday. Country pop star Shania Twain will take the Sunday afternoon "legend" slot.

Romanian court approves request to extradite internet personality Tate

A Romanian court has approved a request from Britain to extradite internet personality Andrew Tate but postponed doing so until Romanian trial proceedings finish. The court said on Tuesday it had also ruled that Tate and his brother Tristan should be released from police custody immediately. The Tates had been detained for 24 hours pending a ruling on the British arrest warrant.

Gwyneth Paltrow's next step in wellness journey: finding calm

Actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has felt the intense glare of the Hollywood spotlight from a young age. And by her own admission, Paltrow tends to worry - a lot. "I get stressed out quite easily, so I have to work a lot to stay calm," she said in an interview.

Pattie Boyd selling letters, lyrics by exes George Harrison, Eric Clapton

Model and photographer Pattie Boyd is selling handwritten lyrics and personal letters that reveal her relationships with late Beatle George Harrison and guitarist and singer Eric Clapton. Boyd, who turns 80 on Sunday, was married to both musicians, inspiring songs such as Harrison's "Something" and Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight" and "Layla".

