Entertainment News Roundup: Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival; Gwyneth Paltrow's next step in wellness journey: finding calm and more

'Road House' remake honors Patrick Swayze, says Jake Gyllenhaal

Celebrating the legacy of late actor Patrick Swayze was essential in remaking his 1989 hit movie "Road House," says the new film's star Jake Gyllenhaal. In the 2024 version Gyllenhaal plays former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dalton, who runs into trouble as he takes on a job as a bouncer at a bar in the Florida Keys.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival

Female acts will fill two of the three headline slots at Britain's Glastonbury Festival for the first time in June when Dua Lipa and SZA top the bill alongside rock-band Coldplay, organisers said on Thursday. Country pop star Shania Twain will take the Sunday afternoon "legend" slot.

Gwyneth Paltrow's next step in wellness journey: finding calm

Actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has felt the intense glare of the Hollywood spotlight from a young age. And by her own admission, Paltrow tends to worry - a lot. "I get stressed out quite easily, so I have to work a lot to stay calm," she said in an interview.

Pattie Boyd selling letters, lyrics by exes George Harrison, Eric Clapton

Model and photographer Pattie Boyd is selling handwritten lyrics and personal letters that reveal her relationships with late Beatle George Harrison and guitarist and singer Eric Clapton. Boyd, who turns 80 on Sunday, was married to both musicians, inspiring songs such as Harrison's "Something" and Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight" and "Layla".

Alec Baldwin asks judge to dismiss charges in 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin's lawyers on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss manslaughter charges against him for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," alleging prosecutorial misconduct. Trial is set for July 10 in New Mexico.

