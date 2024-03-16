Entertainment News Roundup: Pierce Brosnan apologises after fined for walking off trail in Yellowstone; Beyoncé makes her mark on country music, shining light on genre's Black roots and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su gets suspended sentence in sexual harassment case

South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series "Squid Game", was convicted on Friday on charges of sexual harassment and handed a suspended prison sentence, a court official said. The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court sentenced O to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, as well as 40 hours of attendance at a sexual violence treatment programme, the court official said by telephone.

Rita Moreno revels in 'mean snake of a woman' role in 'The Prank'

Actress Rita Moreno, flush with first-hand experience, had no problem channeling a hard-as-nails high school physics teacher in the film "The Prank." "She is based on all the bitches who were mean to me when I was younger in Hollywood," said Moreno, who is now 92 years old.

'Road House' remake honors Patrick Swayze, says Jake Gyllenhaal

Celebrating the legacy of late actor Patrick Swayze was essential in remaking his 1989 hit movie "Road House," says the new film's star Jake Gyllenhaal. In the 2024 version, Gyllenhaal plays former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dalton, who runs into trouble as he takes on a job as a bouncer at a bar in the Florida Keys.

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival

Female acts will fill two of the three headline slots at Britain's Glastonbury Festival for the first time in June when Dua Lipa and SZA top the bill alongside rock band Coldplay, organizers said on Thursday. Country pop star Shania Twain will take the Sunday afternoon "legend" slot.

Pierce Brosnan apologises after fined for walking off trail in Yellowstone

Actor Pierce Brosnan has said he deeply regrets walking off trail in Yellowstone National Park in the United States after he was fined by a court in Wyoming for getting too close to a thermal area. Brosnan, 70, pleaded guilty to foot travel in a thermal area and was fined $500 and required to pay a $1,000 community service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming, said on Thursday.

Beyoncé makes her mark on country music, shining light on genre's Black roots

Texas native and singer-songwriter Denitia was deeply moved when she heard the first notes of Beyoncé's hit country song, "Texas Hold ‘Em." But it was more than the exhilarating, catchy thrum of the banjo at the start of the song that caught Denitia’s attention: It was an overdue acknowledgment of the rich history of Black country music artists and their legacies.

Pattie Boyd selling letters, lyrics by exes George Harrison, Eric Clapton

Model and photographer Pattie Boyd is selling handwritten lyrics and personal letters that reveal her relationships with late Beatle George Harrison and guitarist and singer Eric Clapton. Boyd, who turns 80 on Sunday, was married to both musicians, inspiring songs such as Harrison's "Something" and Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight" and "Layla".

Alec Baldwin asks judge to dismiss charges in 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin's lawyers on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss manslaughter charges against him for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie "Rust," alleging prosecutorial misconduct. The trial is set for July 10 in New Mexico.

