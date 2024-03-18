Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox Puts Forth a Spell-Binding Experience in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with Musicians Badshah, Dino James, Neeti Mohan and Ali Merchant

Travelling through four youthful cities this year, Seagram's Royal Stag BoomBox – The Original Sound of Generation Large, offers a unique fusion of Melody X Hip-Hop, intertwined with art and culture. The experiential festival made its second pit-stop in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India Celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large', Seagram's Royal Stag presents the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, a one-of-its-kind musical festival where the best-loved melodies of Bollywood meet the pulsating beats of hip-hop. The youth festival held its second on-ground experience of the year in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 16th, 2024. The city came alive as Royal Stag BoomBox audaciously brought together polar opposites of the music industry to create an original soundscape.

With an enthusiastic audience of close to 10,000 people, Jaipur came alive with the youthful energy of Royal Stag BoomBox. The venue, Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre, was alight with dazzling colors and sounds, bringing various aspects of culture, merchandise, food, and numerous interactive experiences for the attendees to enjoy under one roof. The ambience of the occasion was distinctly youthful, resonating with the city's vibrant spirit.

Alongside the headline acts, a plethora of other performances captivated the audience leading up to the evening, including showcases by local bands, dancers, rappers and beatboxers. As the evening approached, Ali Merchant took the stage, officially opening the evening with his mashups. Then, rapper Dino James ignited the crowd with the pulsating rhythms of hip-hop. As the night unfolded, singer Neeti Mohan graced the stage, weaving magic with her captivating melodies. The festival culminated in a spellbinding performance by Badshah, which took the evening to another level. Excited about the association, rapper Badshah shared, "My experience performing in Jaipur for Royal Stag BoomBox was truly memorable. I am eagerly looking forward to meeting my fans in Bhubaneswar next with the property!" Singer Neeti Mohan shared, "I am excited to be collaborating with Royal Stag BoomBox for another edition! We created some beautiful memories last year and I hope the musical experience is going to be even more special this year. It was wonderful reconnecting with my fans in Jaipur at the venue, and I'm eagerly looking forward to my next performance in Bhubaneswar." Rapper Dino James shared, "I think Royal Stag BoomBox is a unique musical platform that really connects with the youth of India. Jaipur was the second city that we visited with Royal Stag BoomBox this year and I had an amazing experience performing here." Artist Ali Merchant said, ''Royal Stag BoomBox is back with a bang with new Hip-Hop X Bollywood collabs! Each of the cities I've performed in has shown up with great energy. The audience in Jaipur was equally amazing." Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India said, "Music and live experiences bring people together and are natural enablers of conviviality. Royal Stag continues to celebrate music as its key youth passion pillar. Carrying forward the brand's 'Live It Large' ethos and youth connect; we are excited for the launch of the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox. The kind of response and engagement we received for the festival last year was truly overwhelming. This year, the platform is set to elevate the experience by blending the melodies of Bollywood with the pulsating beats of Hip-hop, along with art and cultural experiences, truly exemplifying the brand philosophy of living it large." Speaking about the second edition of Royal Stag BoomBox, Ajay Gupte, CEO-South Asia, Wavemaker said, "Wavemaker is thrilled to continue to be a part of the journey of Royal Stag BoomBox. More than just a musical festival, it represents a cultural movement embracing the 'Living It Large' spirit of the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox guarantees an unforgettable blend of swag, emotion, and the vibrant synergy between Bollywood and hip-hop. The beats of this generation will resonate loudly, and we are confident that the second edition will be another massive hit, just like the last one.'' Commenting on the association, Preeti Nayyar, Senior Vice President - New Business Development & Brand Partnerships, Universal Music Group said, "As we launch the second season of Royal Stag BoomBox, UMGB (Universal Music Group for Brands) is thrilled and honored to collaborate with Royal Stag for Royal Stag BoomBox, in partnership with GroupM - WAVEMAKER. As UMG for Brands, we are dedicated to shaping culture through music, artists, and experiences uniquely crafted for our partners. With this musical odyssey, our goal is to deliver a ground-breaking fusion of 'Melody meets Hip-Hop' featuring live festivals and original music, creating a unique experience for the fans." For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Royal Stag BoomBox audaciously brings together two distinct genres of the music industry, the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop, to create the original sound of today's generation, the Generation Large. This is a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends; a tribe that is in constant search of soul-touching experiences. Royal Stag BoomBox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop.

This cultural movement manifests itself in two unique, engaging formats: • The On-ground format: this format will travel to India's biggest youth hubs – Indore, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and Pune offering marquee musical performances with interactive Phygital activations like insta-live sessions, art showcases, AR/VR installations, AI-based engagement, selfie-booths and more. Last year, the festival witnessed a footfall of over 50K across multiple cities generating 180 Mn+ digital views & 13 Mn+ social interactions.

• The In-studio format: a unique musical concept featuring three original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks that will be released as singles and videos across platforms. The 4 original songs from season 1, Pehle Jaisi Baat Nahi Ft. Dino James X Jasleen Royal, Hoodie Ft. Bali X Nikhita Gandhi, Mohabbat Ft. Amit Trivedi X SlowCheeta and Imtihaan Ft. EPR X Neeti Mohan garnered close to 70 Mn+ views across multiple OTT & audio platforms.

Royal Stag BoomBox upcoming experiences: City Date Headliner Hip Hop Melody DJ Pune 23rd March, 2024 Armaan Malik Dee MC Nikhita Gandhi Ali Merchant Bhubaneswar 30th March, 2024 Badshah Ikka Neeti Mohan Ali Merchant About Royal Stag BoomBox For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Today, the youth tilts towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular among the youth of the country, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to their cultural milieu. Royal Stag BoomBox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop. This mix will have the swag and emotional heft of Hindi cinema's best compositions and the throbbing vibe and vigor of hip-hop.

Link: www.royalstagfan.com About Royal Stag Seagram's Royal Stag is the flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India. Royal Stag has been a consistent star since launch, and a brand quite often credited to have changed the rules of the game. It is for the young, daring, confident, progressive, and inspiring individuals who embody self-belief. The brand has been inspiring the youth of India through its communication around the philosophy of "It's Our Life. We Live It Large".

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Ali Merchant, Badshah, Neeti Mohan and Dino James for Royal Stag BoomBox Jaipur

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)