Entertainment News Roundup: 'The Crown' leads nominations for BAFTA Television awards; Thirty years on, 'Priscilla the Party!' to immerse London audiences and more

Sydney Sweeney takes on double duty for horror 'Immaculate'

Sydney Sweeney takes on two roles for her latest film "Immaculate", starring and producing the horror movie set in an Italian convent. The "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" actress plays young American nun, Sister Cecilia, who enrols in a convent in rural Italy. While she struggles to understand what seems off about the establishment, she suddenly finds herself pregnant.

'The Crown' leads nominations for BAFTA Television awards

The final season of Netflix royal drama "The Crown" led nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards on Wednesday, with a scene from former footballer David Beckham's docuseries also up for a prize. "The Crown", which dramatises the political and personal events that shaped the reign of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth, has eight nods at the annual British television industry awards, including four in the acting categories.

Streaming subscriptions boost 2023 recorded music revenues -report

Global recorded music revenues grew for the ninth year running in 2023, increasing 10.2% to $28.6 billion mainly thanks to a rise in paid streaming subscribers, a report said on Thursday. Paid subscriptions to music streaming services exceeded 500 million globally for the first time, with more than 667 million users of such accounts, the IFPI’s Global Music Report said.

Thirty years on, 'Priscilla the Party!' to immerse London audiences

London audiences will from next week immerse themselves in cult comedy starring three extravagantly dressed drag artists, 30 years after "The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" became an unexpected cinema hit. A decade after the 1994 film, written and directed by Stephan Elliott, a musical version of his road comedy grew the story's global following.

Creators push limits of imagination in TV show '3 Body Problem'

Creators of the long-running hit series "Game of Thrones", David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, return to television with another ambitious project; science-fiction show "3 Body Problem". The duo has joined forces with "True Blood" writer-producer Alexander Woo to bring Chinese author Liu Cixin's bestselling novel "The Three-Body Problem", the first book of a trilogy, to the screen in the new Netflix series.

Warner Bros Discovery to launch Max streaming service in Europe before Olympics

Warner Bros Discovery said on Thursday it was set to launch its Max streaming service in Europe from May 21, ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris this year. The platform will feature content from HBO Max's scripted entertainment such as "The Sopranos" and "The Wire", Discovery's reality shows and Eurosport's television network to the audience in Europe.

Swedish Eurovision host city braces for possible protests

Swedish city Malmo, host of this year's Eurovision Song Contest in May, expects guests from 80 countries for the event and is also bracing for possible unrest on its sidelines, city officials said on Thursday. The annual music competition, the world's biggest of its kind, bills itself as a non-political event.

