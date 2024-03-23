Entertainment News Roundup: Sydney Sweeney takes on double duty for horror 'Immaculate'; Valentino designer Piccioli leaves after 25 years at the company and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sydney Sweeney takes on double duty for horror 'Immaculate'

Sydney Sweeney takes on two roles for her latest film "Immaculate", starring and producing the horror movie set in an Italian convent. The "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" actress plays young American nun, Sister Cecilia, who enrolls in a convent in rural Italy. While she struggles to understand what seems off about the establishment, she suddenly finds herself pregnant.

Valentino designer Piccioli leaves after 25 years at the company

Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving the Italian fashion house, the latest in a series of high-profile designer changes in the industry. The label on Friday said it had agreed with Piccioli to end their collaboration, adding that a new "creative organization" would be announced soon.

Disney criticizes Peltz remarks about casting of 'Black Panther,' 'The Marvels'

Walt Disney Co on Friday said that remarks by activist investor Nelson Peltz criticizing the company for making movies dominated by female and Black actors is evidence that he shouldn't be on Disney's board. Peltz, whose fight to join Disney as a director has become one of the year's most bitter and closely watched board battles, in an interview with the Financial Times said Disney's films have become too focused on delivering a message, and not enough on quality storytelling. He specifically took issue with "The Marvels" and "Black Panther."

Millie Bobby Brown 'Stranger Things' co-star to officiate her wedding

When "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown marries fiance Jake Bongiovi, it will be her "Papa" officiating the wedding. Brown's co-star Matthew Modine, who played Dr Martin Brenner in the hit Netflix sci-fi series and is known as "Papa" to Brown's character Eleven, has said he has already written the vows for the couple.

Netflix's '3 Body Problem' leaves jaws dropped among Chinese viewers

A Netflix adaptation of a Chinese science-fiction classic "The Three-Body Problem" found a large audience in China on the first day of its release despite the streaming service not being available there, and prompted immediate debate on social media. The Netflix series "3 Body Problem" is an adaptation of the first novel in a trilogy by Chinese author Liu Cixin, and made for the screen by the creators of "Games of Thrones".

Streaming subscriptions boost 2023 recorded music revenues -report

Global recorded music revenues grew for the ninth year running in 2023, increasing 10.2% to $28.6 billion mainly thanks to a rise in paid streaming subscribers, a report said on Thursday. Paid subscriptions to music streaming services exceeded 500 million globally for the first time, with more than 667 million users of such accounts, the IFPI’s Global Music Report said.

Tennessee becomes first US state with law protecting musicians from AI

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law on Thursday that aimed to protect artists including musicians from unauthorized use by artificial intelligence. The legislation is called the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act.

Warner Bros Discovery to launch Max streaming service in Europe before Olympics

Warner Bros Discovery said on Thursday it was set to launch its Max streaming service in Europe from May 21, ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris this year. The platform will feature content from HBO Max's scripted entertainment such as "The Sopranos" and "The Wire", Discovery's reality shows and Eurosport's television network to the audience in Europe.

Fresh off Grammy success, South African star Tyla releases debut album

South African singer-songwriter Tyla releases her self-titled debut album on Friday, fresh off her win at the Grammy Awards last month. The 22-year-old found success last year, reaching the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 chart and top 5 in Britain with amapiano hit "Water", a genre fusing house, jazz and log drums that emerged in South Africa.

Madonna to hold Copacabana beach concert in Brazil

Pop superstar Madonna will hold a concert on the sandy shores of Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, the companies behind the event confirmed on Friday. "Brazil, I'm coming soon," the "Material Girl" and "Vogue" singer said in a video released earlier this week by local lender Itau Unibanco.

