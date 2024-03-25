Entertainment News Roundup: Madonna to hold Copacabana beach concert in Brazil; US home flipping malaise pinches reality TV stars to contractors and more

Left Menu

Disney criticizes Peltz remarks about casting of 'Black Panther,' 'The Marvels'

Walt Disney Co on Friday said that remarks by activist investor Nelson Peltz criticizing the company for making movies dominated by female and Black actors is evidence that he shouldn't be on Disney's board. Peltz, whose fight to join Disney as a director has become one of the year's most bitter and closely watched board battles, in an interview with the Financial Times said Disney's films have become too focused on delivering a message, and not enough on quality storytelling. He specifically took issue with "The Marvels" and "Black Panther."

US home flipping malaise pinches reality TV stars to contractors

While the increase in interest rates engineered by the Federal Reserve over the last two years put a damper on the overall U.S. housing market, it took a sledge hammer to home flippers from small contractors to reality TV stars. Just ask Tarek El Moussa, star of HGTV’s "The Flipping El Moussas" and former co-host of the real estate and renovation focused channel's mainstay, "Flip or Flop."

Madonna to hold Copacabana beach concert in Brazil

Pop superstar Madonna will hold a concert on the sandy shores of Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, the companies behind the event confirmed on Friday. "Brazil, I'm coming soon," the "Material Girl" and "Vogue" singer said in a video released earlier this week by local lender Itau Unibanco.

(With inputs from agencies.)

