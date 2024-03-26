Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Kevin Hart honored with Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for humor; Berlin drag show 'Together' seeks to address Middle East grief and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2024 02:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Comedian Kevin Hart honored with Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for humor

The Kennedy Center honored comedian Kevin Hart with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday with an evening that featured routines from fellow comics Dave Chappelle, Chelsea Handler and Jerry Seinfeld in tribute to Hart's career. In a recorded show that will air on May 11 on Netflix, Hart's peers celebrated him with a mix of humor, profanity and emotion.

Berlin drag show 'Together' seeks to address Middle East grief

For seven years, an Israeli drag queen and Syrian belly dancer had hosted a joint monthly show at Berlin LGBT clubs, celebrating their coexistence in an extravagant party resembling a Middle Eastern wedding. But when Hamas gunmen carried out a deadly attack on southern Israel in October, triggering an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, their relationship was tested.

Fresh off Grammy success, South African star Tyla releases debut album

South African singer-songwriter Tyla releases her self-titled debut album on Friday, fresh off her win at the Grammy Awards last month. The 22-year-old found success last year, reaching the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 chart and top 5 in Britain with amapiano hit "Water", a genre fusing house, jazz and log drums that emerged in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

