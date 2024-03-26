Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Kevin Hart honored with Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for humor; Berlin drag show 'Together' seeks to address Middle East grief and more
But when Hamas gunmen carried out a deadly attack on southern Israel in October, triggering an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, their relationship was tested. Fresh off Grammy success, South African star Tyla releases debut album South African singer-songwriter Tyla releases her self-titled debut album on Friday, fresh off her win at the Grammy Awards last month.
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Comedian Kevin Hart honored with Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for humor
The Kennedy Center honored comedian Kevin Hart with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday with an evening that featured routines from fellow comics Dave Chappelle, Chelsea Handler and Jerry Seinfeld in tribute to Hart's career. In a recorded show that will air on May 11 on Netflix, Hart's peers celebrated him with a mix of humor, profanity and emotion.
Berlin drag show 'Together' seeks to address Middle East grief
For seven years, an Israeli drag queen and Syrian belly dancer had hosted a joint monthly show at Berlin LGBT clubs, celebrating their coexistence in an extravagant party resembling a Middle Eastern wedding. But when Hamas gunmen carried out a deadly attack on southern Israel in October, triggering an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, their relationship was tested.
Fresh off Grammy success, South African star Tyla releases debut album
South African singer-songwriter Tyla releases her self-titled debut album on Friday, fresh off her win at the Grammy Awards last month. The 22-year-old found success last year, reaching the top 10 on the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 chart and top 5 in Britain with amapiano hit "Water", a genre fusing house, jazz and log drums that emerged in South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE’s economic leadership highlights key role of anti-corruption reform in the Middle East
World News Roundup: Blinken heads to Middle East a sixth time in Gaza diplomacy push; Unidentified gunmen open fire at Pakistan's Gwadar port, two attackers killed and more
Blinken to visit Middle East this week as US pushes for ceasefire in Gaza
German foreign minister to travel to Middle East on Sunday
Pope says "all efforts" must be made to end wars in Ukraine, Middle East