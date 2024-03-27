Entertainment News Roundup: Bruce Springsteen to receive highest honour at Ivors songwriting awards' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' properties in L.A. and Miami raided by federal agents and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' properties in L.A. and Miami raided by federal agents

U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents have opened an investigation of hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs, searching his properties in Los Angeles and the Miami area, agency officials said on Monday. The inquiry was led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in New York, where a lawsuit was filed against Combs by a former girlfriend in federal court in November accusing him of engaging in sex trafficking.

Bruce Springsteen to receive highest honour at Ivors songwriting awards

U.S. rocker Bruce Springsteen will become the first international songwriter to receive an Ivors Academy Fellowship this year, the highest honour bestowed by the UK-based association. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist will be recognized "for his outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting and... his impact on the UK’s cultural landscape" at the Ivors in London in May, the annual awards for songwriters and screen composers, the Ivors Academy said on Tuesday.

'Civil War' movie set in near-future US poses questions about politics and journalism

Filmmaker Alex Garland wants "Civil War", a tense thriller about a group of journalists documenting societal collapse as they chase a scoop in a conflict-torn United States, to be a conversation starter. Set shortly and both a war film and a road movie, "Civil War" sees fictional Reuters photographer Lee (Kirsten Dunst) and reporter Joel (Wagner Moura) take to the road to reach Washington, D.C., before it falls to a rebel faction.

Berlin drag show 'Together' seeks to address Middle East grief

For seven years, an Israeli drag queen and Syrian belly dancer had hosted a joint monthly show at Berlin LGBT clubs, celebrating their coexistence in an extravagant party resembling a Middle Eastern wedding. But when Hamas gunmen carried out a deadly attack on southern Israel in October, triggering an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip, their relationship was tested.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer says rapper subject to 'witch hunt'

A lawyer for music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs said Tuesday the rapper was being targeted by a "witch hunt" after civil lawsuits accused him of sexual misconduct and federal authorities raided two of his properties. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it had opened an investigation into hip-hop star Combs and searched his homes in the Miami area and in Los Angeles.

Jane Goodall's 90th birthday wish? More time to get out the conservation message

British primatologist-turned-conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall will mark her 90th birthday next month with a series of talks. Her greatest wish is for people to start thinking more about the environment, she said in an interview last week. But in the meantime, she says she would like the gift of more years "to continue getting the message out."

Godzilla and Kong team up for their latest outing of destruction

Giant monsters Kong and Godzilla are back after 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" but this time, instead of causing devastating destruction by fighting each other, they are teaming up - and causing devastating destruction together. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" sees not only the return of the two titans but also actors Rebecca Hall's scientist Ilene Andrews and Brian Tyree Henry's conspiracy theorist Bernie. It introduces "Downton Abbey" and "Beauty and the Beast" actor Dan Stevens as eccentric veterinarian Trapper.

Dev Patel's debut film 'Monkey Man' a crash course in multitasking

British actor Dev Patel makes his feature film directorial debut with "Monkey Man", an action thriller he also co-wrote, produced, and stars in. A revenge tale set in a fictional Indian city, the film is inspired by the Hindu deity Hanuman, who takes the form of a monkey and symbolizes strength and courage.

