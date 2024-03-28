Entertainment News Roundup: Dev Patel's debut film 'Monkey Man' a crash course in multitasking; Godzilla and Kong team up for their latest outing of destruction and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bruce Springsteen to receive highest honour at Ivors songwriting awards

U.S. rocker Bruce Springsteen will become the first international songwriter to receive an Ivors Academy Fellowship this year, the highest honour bestowed by the UK-based association. The 74 year-old singer-songwriter and guitarist will be recognised "for his outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting and... his impact on the UK’s cultural landscape" at the Ivors in London in May, the annual awards for songwriters and screen composers, the Ivors Academy said on Tuesday.

'Civil War' movie set in near-future US poses questions about politics and journalism

Filmmaker Alex Garland wants "Civil War", a tense thriller about a group of journalists documenting societal collapse as they chase a scoop in a conflict-torn United States, to be a conversation starter. Set in the near future and both a war film and a road movie, "Civil War" sees fictional Reuters photographer Lee (Kirsten Dunst) and reporter Joel (Wagner Moura) take to the road with the aim of reaching Washington, D.C., before it falls to a rebel faction.

Spice Girl Mel B shares more in expanded memoir, aims to help abuse survivors

Spice Girl Mel B is releasing an expanded version of her 2018 memoir, sharing more details about her personal life which she hopes will help survivors of domestic abuse. The British singer and television personality, born Melanie Brown, has added three new chapters to "Brutally Honest", which looked back on her childhood, meteoric rise to fame and marriage to her ex Stephen Belafonte, who she said had been abusive towards her. He denied the claims.

'The Batman,' a 2022 blockbuster, wasn't plagiarized, US judge rules

Warner Bros Entertainment didn't steal the plot for its 2022 blockbuster "The Batman" from a writer who created a story about the caped crusader three decades earlier, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer also said the writer Christopher Wozniak infringed copyrights belonging to DC Comics, which employed him as a freelance artist in 1990 when he wrote "The Ultimate Riddle," later retitled "The Blind Man's Hat."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer says rapper subject to 'witch hunt'

A lawyer for music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs said Tuesday the rapper was being targeted by a "witch hunt" after civil lawsuits accused him of sexual misconduct and federal authorities raided two of his properties. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it had opened an investigation into hip-hop star Combs and searched his homes in the Miami area and in Los Angeles.

Godzilla and Kong team up for their latest outing of destruction

Giant monsters Kong and Godzilla are back after 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" but this time, instead of causing devastating destruction by fighting each other, they are teaming up - and causing devastating destruction together. "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" sees not only the return of the two titans but also actors Rebecca Hall's scientist Ilene Andrews and Brian Tyree Henry's conspiracy theorist Bernie. It introduces "Downton Abbey" and "Beauty and the Beast" actor Dan Stevens as eccentric veterinarian Trapper.

Dev Patel's debut film 'Monkey Man' a crash course in multitasking

British actor Dev Patel makes his feature film directorial debut with "Monkey Man", an action thriller he also co-wrote, produced and stars in. A revenge tale set in a fictional Indian city, the film is inspired by the Hindu deity Hanuman, who takes the form of a monkey and symbolises strength and courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)