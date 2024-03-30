Entertainment News Roundup: Japan finally screens 'Oppenheimer', with trigger warnings, unease in Hiroshima; Beyoncé Cowboy Carter album takes 'deeper dive' into country music history and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan to be given knighthood

British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan, fresh from his Oscar victory for historical drama "Oppenheimer", will receive a knighthood from Britain for services to film. His wife and film producer Emma Thomas will receive a damehood, the female equivalent of a knighthood, the British government said on Thursday in a list of honours recommended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that also included Conservative politicians and tech industry leaders.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter album takes 'deeper dive' into country music history

U.S. music superstar Beyoncé on Friday released her highly anticipated country album, Cowboy Carter, which she says was born out of an experience years ago where she "did not feel welcomed." Country music legends Linda Martell and Willie Nelson are featured on the album released on Friday, which also had duets with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and a cover of Dolly Parton's famed "Jolene."

Japan finally screens 'Oppenheimer', with trigger warnings, unease in Hiroshima

Best picture winner "Oppenheimer" finally premiered in Japan on Friday, eight months after a controversial grassroots marketing push and concerns about how its nuclear theme would be received in the only country to suffer atomic bombing. The biggest winner at this month's Academy Awards, the film directed by Christopher Nolan about U.S. physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the race to develop the atomic bomb, has grossed nearly $1 billion globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

