Entertainment News Roundup: Bjorn Ulvaeus says ABBA success humbling as he marks two milestones; 'He was ours' - Seattle remembers Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his death

'He was ours' - Seattle remembers Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his death

Fans and admirers from around the world descended on Seattle this week to pay tribute to Kurt Cobain 30 years after the troubled songwriter and lead singer of the seminal grunge rock band Nirvana took his own life. Juan Prado Teno, a drummer from Chile and member of the fan group Nirvana Latino, said he identified with the raw energy of Cobain and Nirvana's music, as well as messages in their work vigorously denouncing homophobia, misogyny and racism.

Bjorn Ulvaeus says ABBA success humbling as he marks two milestones

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus reflected on the Swedish pop group's reach and longevity as he joined "Mamma Mia!" cast and creators for the musical's 25th anniversary celebrations in London on Saturday. Saturday also marked 50 years since ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest final in Brighton, United Kingdom, in 1974 with the song "Waterloo", bringing them to global attention.

