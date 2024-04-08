Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Bjorn Ulvaeus says ABBA success humbling as he marks two milestones; 'He was ours' - Seattle remembers Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his death

Saturday also marked 50 years since ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest final in Brighton, United Kingdom, in 1974 with the song "Waterloo", bringing them to global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 02:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Bjorn Ulvaeus says ABBA success humbling as he marks two milestones; 'He was ours' - Seattle remembers Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his death
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'He was ours' - Seattle remembers Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his death

Fans and admirers from around the world descended on Seattle this week to pay tribute to Kurt Cobain 30 years after the troubled songwriter and lead singer of the seminal grunge rock band Nirvana took his own life. Juan Prado Teno, a drummer from Chile and member of the fan group Nirvana Latino, said he identified with the raw energy of Cobain and Nirvana's music, as well as messages in their work vigorously denouncing homophobia, misogyny and racism.

Bjorn Ulvaeus says ABBA success humbling as he marks two milestones

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus reflected on the Swedish pop group's reach and longevity as he joined "Mamma Mia!" cast and creators for the musical's 25th anniversary celebrations in London on Saturday. Saturday also marked 50 years since ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest final in Brighton, United Kingdom, in 1974 with the song "Waterloo", bringing them to global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024