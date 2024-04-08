Entertainment News Roundup: EU regulators assess Apple's plan for complying with music streaming order; 'He was ours' - Seattle remembers Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his death and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'He was ours' - Seattle remembers Kurt Cobain on 30th anniversary of his death

Fans and admirers from around the world descended on Seattle this week to pay tribute to Kurt Cobain 30 years after the troubled songwriter and lead singer of the seminal grunge rock band Nirvana took his own life. Juan Prado Teno, a drummer from Chile and member of the fan group Nirvana Latino, said he identified with the raw energy of Cobain and Nirvana's music, as well as messages in their work vigorously denouncing homophobia, misogyny and racism.

Actor Jonathan Majors to be sentenced following assault, harassment conviction

Jonathan Majors, who had been a fast-rising Hollywood star before domestic violence charges derailed his career, is expected to be sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of attacking his girlfriend in the back of an SUV. The sentence will be imposed by Justice Michael Gaffey of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, where Majors was convicted on Dec. 18 of one count each of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

Bjorn Ulvaeus says ABBA success humbling as he marks two milestones

ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus reflected on the Swedish pop group's reach and longevity as he joined "Mamma Mia!" cast and creators for the musical's 25th-anniversary celebrations in London on Saturday. Saturday also marked 50 years since ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest final in Brighton, United Kingdom, in 1974 with the song "Waterloo", bringing them to global attention.

Vivendi's Canal+ makes mandatory buyout offer for South Africa's MultiChoice

French media group Vivendi's Canal+ made an all-cash mandatory offer on Monday to buy all the shares of South African broadcaster MultiChoice it does not already own for 35 billion rand ($1.9 billion), both companies said. That offer at 125 rand per share follows an indicative offer of 105 rand made by Canal+ on Feb. 1, which MultiChoice rejected as significantly undervaluing the company.

EU regulators assess Apple's plan for complying with music streaming order

EU antitrust regulators are checking to see if an Apple proposal would comply with their order to let Spotify and other music streaming services inform users of payment options outside its App Store, the European Commission said on Monday. The iPhone maker risks antitrust charges and fresh fines if its proposal announced last Friday fails to satisfy the EU competition enforcer, which issued its order together with a 1.84 billion euro ($2 billion) fine last month

