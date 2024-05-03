Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned; Universal Music beats earnings forecasts after blockbuster Swift tour and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in court on Wednesday, a week after the state's highest court threw out his 2020 rape conviction. Weinstein appeared in court before Judge Curtis Farber in a wheelchair and a black suit, more than four years after his conviction was hailed as a milestone for the #MeToo movement, in which women accused hundreds of men in entertainment, media, politics, and other fields of sexual misconduct.

Israel issues Sweden Eurovision travel warning amid planned protests

Planned protests against Israel taking part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest have made members of the Jewish community in the Swedish host city Malmo anxious and prompted an Israeli warning against travelling to the event. Sweden has promised a dazzling show from May 7-11, but it will take place amid demonstrations over Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip, triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Universal Music Group artists to return to TikTok after new licensing pact

Universal Music Group and TikTok said on Thursday they had reached a new licensing agreement that will restore the label's songs and artists to the social media platform as well as give musicians more protections from artificial intelligence.

TikTok began removing Universal's content from its app after their licensing deal expired in January and the two sides failed to reach agreement on royalties, AI and online safety for TikTok's users.

Paul Auster, US author of The New York Trilogy, dies aged 77

U.S. novelist and screenwriter Paul Auster died of complications from lung cancer at his home in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening aged 77, the New York Times reported, citing friend and author Jacki Lyden. The New Jersey-born writer was known for a string of acclaimed works including "The New York Trilogy" and "The Book of Illusions".

John Cleese says farce best in theatre as he brings 'Fawlty Towers' to stage

John Cleese says farce is best seen in the theatre as he brings a new stage version of his classic 1970s comedy show "Fawlty Towers" to London's West End. "Fawlty Towers The Play" has been adapted by Cleese, who co-wrote and starred in the original TV series, playing Basil Fawlty, the inhospitable owner of a chaotic fictional hotel in the southern English seaside resort town of Torquay.

Universal Music beats earnings forecasts after blockbuster Swift tour

Universal Music Group on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings that comfortably beat expectations, helped by the record-breaking success of its star act Taylor Swift. UMG executives were also upbeat about the label's new deal with TikTok, also announced on Thursday, which settled a dispute over artist pay and helped address wider artificial intelligence concerns in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)