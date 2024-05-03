A newborn baby was found dead alongside a street in posh Panampilly Nagar here by conservancy workers of Kochi corporation, police said.

The civic body workers found the body wrapped in a courier cover at around 8 AM today and alerted the police.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage in which a cover was seen dumped on the roadside.

''As of now, it is suspected that the body was thrown from the nearby flat. However, we are looking into all angles,'' a senior police official told PTI.

Meanwhile, the health department and child welfare officials reached the spot and are conducting inquiry.

