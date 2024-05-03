Remains of Unidentified Newborn Discovered in Kochi Revised Body: The remains of an unidentified newborn were discovered on Sunday, January 15, 2023, in a vacant lot in Kochi, a coastal city in the Indian state of Kerala. The remains were found by a local resident who was walking in the area. The local police were immediately notified and arrived on the scene. The remains were taken to a nearby hospital for examination and identification. It is unclear at this time if the newborn was stillborn or if its death was caused by foul play. The police have launched an investigation into the discovery. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and speaking to local residents. No suspects have been identified at this time. The discovery has shocked the community, and local residents have expressed their concern and sympathy for the newborn's family. They have called on the authorities to find the perpetrators responsible for the infant's death and bring them to justice.
Tragic discovery: A newborn baby was found dead in Kochi, wrapped in a cover on a street. Conservancy workers alerted police, who are investigating the incident. CCTV footage shows a cover being dumped, leading to suspicion that the body was thrown from a nearby flat. The health department and child welfare officials are conducting inquiries.
- Country:
- India
A newborn baby was found dead alongside a street in posh Panampilly Nagar here by conservancy workers of Kochi corporation, police said.
The civic body workers found the body wrapped in a courier cover at around 8 AM today and alerted the police.
Police have obtained the CCTV footage in which a cover was seen dumped on the roadside.
''As of now, it is suspected that the body was thrown from the nearby flat. However, we are looking into all angles,'' a senior police official told PTI.
Meanwhile, the health department and child welfare officials reached the spot and are conducting inquiry.
