Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney and Comcast seek advisor to resolve Hulu valuation; Madonna attracts 1.6 million to free concert at Brazil's Copacabana beach and more

The 68th version of the world's biggest song contest takes place as protests occur in many countries against Israel's military campaign in Gaza triggered by Hamas militants' Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Madonna attracts 1.6 million to free concert at Brazil's Copacabana beach More than a million people thronged Brazil's Copacabana beach for a free Madonna concert on Saturday, braving the heat to see the end of her "Celebration" world tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 02:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Disney and Comcast seek advisor to resolve Hulu valuation; Madonna attracts 1.6 million to free concert at Brazil's Copacabana beach and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: producer Mike Gunton on working with naturalist David Attenborough

Veteran British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough turns 98 on May 8, but according to his longtime collaborator Mike Gunton, he has no plans to retire. Gunton, who is Creative Director of the Natural History Unit at the BBC, first met Attenborough in the 1980s working on animal behaviour show "The Trials of Life". The two have since made acclaimed programmes such as nature series "Planet Earth", wildlife show "Life" and "The Green Planet", about plants.

Europapa or Baby Lasagna? Contestants to look out for at Eurovision 2024

The Eurovision Song Contest, a music kitsch-fest watched by some 200 million people, kicks off in Malmö, Sweden on Sunday with its "turquoise carpet" gala, in what fans say is a wide-open year with half a dozen countries having a shot at the title. Bookmakers have Croatia, Switzerland and Ukraine as the top three favourites to win, while streaming data from Spotify suggests a strong chance for the Netherlands, Italy or host nation Sweden.

Israel's Eurovision contestant Eden Golan hopes to 'unite by music'

Eden Golan, Israel's contender in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, hopes to unite people through her music when she performs this week in Malmo, Sweden, she said in an interview. The 68th version of the world's biggest song contest takes place as protests occur in many countries against Israel's military campaign in Gaza triggered by Hamas militants' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Madonna attracts 1.6 million to free concert at Brazil's Copacabana beach

More than a million people thronged Brazil's Copacabana beach for a free Madonna concert on Saturday, braving the heat to see the end of her "Celebration" world tour. The sand and oceanfront boulevard around Rio de Janeiro's famed beach were filled for several blocks by a crowd the city estimated at 1.6 million.

Exclusive-Disney and Comcast seek advisor to resolve Hulu valuation, sources say

Walt Disney and Comcast are seeking to hire a financial adviser to resolve a dispute over how to value the 33% stake in streaming platform Hulu that the former will acquire from the latter, according to people familiar with the matter. The move is in accordance with a deal the companies struck for Hulu last year. It is an action their contract foresees if JPMorgan Chase, which provided a fairness opinion on Hulu for Disney, and Morgan Stanley, which provided such an opinion for Comcast, are too far apart in their valuation assessments.

Eurovision 2024 begins in Malmo with contestants' walk on 'Turquoise Carpet'

Eurovision 2024 began in the Swedish city of Malmo on Sunday when 37 contenders walked the "Turquoise Carpet" amid heightened security and calls for boycotts due to Israel's participation. The 68th version of the song contest, which is always billed as non-political, is taking place against the backdrop of the devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024