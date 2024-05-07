Entertainment News Roundup: Grape-accented Zendaya leads garden-themed looks at Met Gala; Eurovision 2024 begins in Malmo with contestants' walk on 'Turquoise Carpet' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: producer Mike Gunton on working with naturalist David Attenborough

Veteran British naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough turns 98 on May 8, but according to his longtime collaborator Mike Gunton, he has no plans to retire. Gunton, who is Creative Director of the Natural History Unit at the BBC, first met Attenborough in the 1980s working on animal behaviour show "The Trials of Life". The two have since made acclaimed programmes such as nature series "Planet Earth", wildlife show "Life" and "The Green Planet", about plants.

Israel's Eurovision contestant Eden Golan hopes to 'unite by music'

Eden Golan, Israel's contender in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, hopes to unite people through her music when she performs this week in Malmo, Sweden, she said in an interview. The 68th version of the world's biggest song contest takes place as protests occur in many countries against Israel's military campaign in Gaza triggered by Hamas militants' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Madonna attracts 1.6 million to free concert at Brazil's Copacabana beach

More than a million people thronged Brazil's Copacabana beach for a free Madonna concert on Saturday, braving the heat to see the end of her "Celebration" world tour. The sand and oceanfront boulevard around Rio de Janeiro's famed beach were filled for several blocks by a crowd the city estimated at 1.6 million.

Exclusive-Disney and Comcast seek advisor to resolve Hulu valuation, sources say

Walt Disney and Comcast are seeking to hire a financial adviser to resolve a dispute over how to value the 33% stake in streaming platform Hulu that the former will acquire from the latter, according to people familiar with the matter. The move is in accordance with a deal the companies struck for Hulu last year. It is an action their contract foresees if JPMorgan Chase, which provided a fairness opinion on Hulu for Disney, and Morgan Stanley, which provided such an opinion for Comcast, are too far apart in their valuation assessments.

Eurovision 2024 begins in Malmo with contestants' walk on 'Turquoise Carpet'

Eurovision 2024 began in the Swedish city of Malmo on Sunday when 37 contenders walked the "Turquoise Carpet" amid heightened security and calls for boycotts due to Israel's participation. The 68th version of the song contest, which is always billed as non-political, is taking place against the backdrop of the devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Grape-accented Zendaya leads garden-themed looks at Met Gala

Zendaya wore a dark blue gown adorned with grape clusters and Lana Del Rey donned a dramatic headpiece with tree branches, two of the head-turning looks at this year's garden-themed Met Gala on Monday. Stars were told to dress in "Garden of Time" attire for the invite-only event, known for its A-list celebrities and extravagant outfits. Attendees walked a white and green carpet surrounded by lush foliage and white flowers up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

