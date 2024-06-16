Rock Legend Jon Bon Jovi Returns to Stage After Vocal Cord Surgery

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is making a triumphant return to live performances, slowly but surely, after undergoing vocal cord surgery two years ago.

The 62-year-old singer disclosed in the new docu-series ''Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story'' that his vocal troubles began in 2015 and intensified by 2022, leading him to seek medical help.

Speaking with People magazine at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's latest exhibit dedicated to Bon Jovi, the musician revealed his delight following a recent performance in Nashville, Tennessee.

''We performed last night in Nashville, and everything was very good. So step by step, I'm getting back to it,'' he said.

Bon Jovi credited Shania Twain, who underwent a similar surgery, for encouraging him to proceed with the operation.

''She's been my spirit sister in this,'' he said. ''She's the only person I've known who's had this surgery with this doctor. She reassured me it would be OK and urged me to go ahead with it.''

Despite the lengthy recovery, Bon Jovi recently released his new album ''Forever'' and is diligently working with vocal coaches to continue his improvement.

''Every day is part of the recovery process,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)