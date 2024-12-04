Left Menu

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Secure Historic GI Tags for Seven Indigenous Products

Seven products from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands received Geographical Indication (GI) tags simultaneously, marking a milestone in cultural preservation. This recognition, facilitated by NABARD and local organizations, provides intellectual property protection, celebrating the islands' tribal heritage and ensuring these unique products are safeguarded for future generations.

Updated: 04-12-2024 20:34 IST
In a landmark achievement, seven distinct products from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been awarded Geographical Indication (GI) tags for the first time ever, officials announced on Wednesday.

The recognized products include the Hodi outrigger canoe, Nicobari Mat, Nicobari Hut, Padauk Wood Craft, Andaman and Nicobar Coconut, Nicobari Virgin Coconut Oil, and Andaman Karen Musley Rice.

Facilitated by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the process was a collaborative effort with the island administration and several local organizations. NABARD's General Manager, Archana Singh, highlighted the initiative as a testament to the bank's commitment to preserving the rich tribal heritage and securing these products for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

