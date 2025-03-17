Viduthalai: From Teacher to Revolutionary – The Tale of Perumal Unveiled

'Viduthalai: Part 2', a sequel to the critically acclaimed Tamil film, is set to premiere in Hindi on ZEE5 from March 28. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the movie stars Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal, a character who evolves from a school teacher to a revolutionary, reflecting on power and survival.

The storyline captures Perumal's intense journey, revealing his transition against an oppressive system. With actors Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, and Rajiv Menon in significant roles, the film maintains its gripping narrative, resonating with viewers who appreciated Part 1.

According to Vetrimaaran, 'Viduthalai: Part 2' delves into deeper character struggles, aiming to engage a broader audience in Hindi. Both Sethupathi and Soori express their excitement for the digital release, hopeful to receive continued support and appreciation from fans.

