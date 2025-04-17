Left Menu

K Sera Sera Group Executives Face Allegations of Rape and Criminal Conspiracy

Executives of K Sera Sera Group, including Satish Panchariya and Nikita Rattanshi, face serious allegations involving criminal conspiracy, sexual assault, pirated film distribution, stock market manipulation, and illicit money transfers. The case, initiated by a former director, is gaining significant attention in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 23:20 IST
K Sera Sera Group Executives Face Allegations of Rape and Criminal Conspiracy
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Satish Panchariya, the Chairman of K Sera Sera Group, along with Nikita Rattanshi, Director of Chhotu Maharaj Cinema, are under scrutiny as allegations surfaced leading to the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against them in Mumbai. The report, lodged at the Amboli Police Station, accuses them of a disturbing pattern of criminal activities, including sexual assault and conspiracy.

The FIR emerged after a foreign national and former director at the company accused Panchariya of 'repeatedly raping and assaulting her over a span of two years.' The complainant further alleged a horrific incident on December 3, 2024, where she was 'physically overpowered, assaulted, and threatened with gang rape and acid attack.' These revelations shed light on the alleged extensive criminal network purportedly operated by Panchariya and Rattanshi.

The duo is also accused of engaging in illegal activities such as the unauthorized distribution of pirated Indian films abroad, manipulating the stock market, and facilitating illegal money transfers through fake companies. The allegations have rocked the business community and prompted calls for thorough investigations to uncover the truth behind these serious claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

