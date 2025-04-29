Heritage Restored: Maharashtra's Historic Raghuji Sword Returns Home

The Maharashtra Government, in a significant cultural acquisition, has successfully secured the historic Raghuji Sword. This iconic piece, associated with the 18th-century Maratha general Raghuji Bhonsle, was acquired for Rs 47.15 lakh at a Sotheby's auction in London, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday.

The sword, described by Sotheby's as a basket-hilt sword featuring both European and Indian design elements, holds immense historical value. Its slightly curved European-style blade, adorned with Devanagari script, was purchased through an intermediary due to complex technicalities, the Chief Minister explained.

Raje Mudhoji Bhonsle of the Nagpur royal family expressed gratitude to the government for repatriating the treasured piece. He had appealed for assistance in the sword's return and thanked both the state and central governments for their cooperation. The acquisition marks a proud moment for the Nagpur Bhonsle lineage, as the heirloom reclaims its place in Indian history.

