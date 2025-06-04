No Fuss Feeding: WHISKAS® Launches Winning Campaign with Sanya Malhotra
WHISKAS® Cat Food unveils a humorous campaign with Sanya Malhotra to address mealtime struggles for pet parents. Highlighting the nutrition of WHISKAS® Wet Cat Food, the campaign stresses its appeal even to finicky cats, aligning with Malhotra's personal pet parenting experiences and underscoring the need for scientific nourishment in India.
India's leading cat food brand, WHISKAS®, has launched an engaging new campaign, "No Fuss Just WHISKAS® Cat Food," featuring acclaimed actor Sanya Malhotra. The campaign humorously showcases the common mealtime challenges faced by pet owners across the nation, offering WHISKAS® Wet Cat Food as the ideal solution for even the fussiest feline appetites.
Set in a vibrant kitchen scene, the digital film captures Sanya Malhotra's attempt to find a satisfactory meal for her discerning cat. A hopeful chef prepares various dishes, only for them to be turned down until WHISKAS® Wet Cat Food is finally offered, delighting the cat and reinforcing the brand's promise of taste and nutrition.
Chief Marketing Officer Ayesha Huda emphasizes the low adoption of scientifically formulated pet foods in India, despite the rapidly growing number of cat owners. WHISKAS® aims to address this gap with its range, providing 100% complete nutrition essential for feline health, a point underscored by Malhotra's personal experience as a genuine and passionate cat parent.
