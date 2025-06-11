Left Menu

LEGO® India and Blinkit Partner to Deliver Instant Joy This World Play Day

LEGO® India teams up with Blinkit for World Play Day, offering instant delivery of LEGO® sets across 20+ Indian cities. The campaign encourages creativity and play for all ages, celebrating the joy of building. Quick accessibility positions LEGO® as a daily essential for families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:50 IST
LEGO® India and Blinkit Partner to Deliver Instant Joy This World Play Day
In a landmark partnership, LEGO® India has joined forces with Blinkit to elevate World Play Day by offering instant delivery of LEGO® sets across more than 20 cities in India.

This initiative, aimed at making creativity and play accessible to all, features a wide range of exciting sets, including the LEGO® City F1 Driver and the LEGO® Creator Mighty Dinosaurs.

The collaboration not only highlights the importance of play but positions LEGO® sets as easily accessible as daily essentials through Blinkit's strategic homepage placement and fast delivery.

