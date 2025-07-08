Left Menu

Bayeux Tapestry's Historic UK Return: A Symbol of Anglo-French Heritage

The Bayeux Tapestry, depicting the 1066 Norman conquest, will be displayed in the UK for the first time in nearly 1,000 years. On loan from France, it will feature in a British Museum exhibition from September 2026 to July 2027, symbolizing shared Anglo-French history.

08-07-2025
The historic Bayeux Tapestry, celebrating the 11th-century Norman conquest of England, is set to make its debut display in the UK after nearly 1,000 years. The intricate medieval artwork will be loaned from France and showcased at the British Museum from September 2026 to July 2027.

Announced during President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the UK, the tapestry spans 70 meters and illustrates the dramatic events leading to William the Conqueror's victory in 1066. Believed to be commissioned by Bishop Odo of Bayeux, it has previously been displayed in various French locations, most recently in Normandy.

The loan signifies the enduring historical bond between the UK and France. In exchange, the British Museum will lend artifacts from its Sutton Hoo collection and other items like the Lewis Chessmen to French museums, showcasing a rich cultural exchange.

