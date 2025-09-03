Unveiling the Stage: IHC Theatre Festival Shatters Stereotypes
The IHC Theatre Festival showcases 14 plays that engage with themes of gender, caste, social discrimination, mental health, and the environment. Opening with 'Mehroon,' the event reveals contemporary Indian theatre's vibrant slice, featuring bold practitioners tackling societal issues. The festival runs from September 19-28 at India Habitat Centre.
- Country:
- India
The IHC Theatre Festival is set to bring a diverse array of 14 plays to the stage at the India Habitat Centre, engaging with profound themes such as gender, caste, social discrimination, and environmental issues. The festival promises to display the innovative spirit of modern Indian theatre.
Commencing on September 19 with 'Mehroon' by Amitesh Grover and Sarah Mariam, the event weaves narratives that blur the lines between reality and dreams through the lens of loss and longing. According to IHC's creative head Vidyun Singh, this year's lineup transcends mere entertainment, offering profound social commentary.
Performances like 'Kadambari' and 'Saanp Seedhi' dive into legacy and human ego, while 'Khichik' examines a long-term relationship. The festival concludes on September 28 with '305 Galli Mantola,' exploring inter-generational narratives, revealing the depth and variety present in contemporary Indian theatre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Mental Health: Urgent Need for Revolutionary Investment and Reform
WHO Warns Over 1 Billion Living With Mental Health Disorders Worldwide
AI Chatbot Adjustments: Navigating Teen Mental Health
First Crisis Recovery Café Opens in Whanganui as New Mental Health Model
Pacific's War Legacy: Toxic Remnants Pose Environmental and Health Risks