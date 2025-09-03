Left Menu

Unveiling the Stage: IHC Theatre Festival Shatters Stereotypes

The IHC Theatre Festival showcases 14 plays that engage with themes of gender, caste, social discrimination, mental health, and the environment. Opening with 'Mehroon,' the event reveals contemporary Indian theatre's vibrant slice, featuring bold practitioners tackling societal issues. The festival runs from September 19-28 at India Habitat Centre.

Updated: 03-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The IHC Theatre Festival is set to bring a diverse array of 14 plays to the stage at the India Habitat Centre, engaging with profound themes such as gender, caste, social discrimination, and environmental issues. The festival promises to display the innovative spirit of modern Indian theatre.

Commencing on September 19 with 'Mehroon' by Amitesh Grover and Sarah Mariam, the event weaves narratives that blur the lines between reality and dreams through the lens of loss and longing. According to IHC's creative head Vidyun Singh, this year's lineup transcends mere entertainment, offering profound social commentary.

Performances like 'Kadambari' and 'Saanp Seedhi' dive into legacy and human ego, while 'Khichik' examines a long-term relationship. The festival concludes on September 28 with '305 Galli Mantola,' exploring inter-generational narratives, revealing the depth and variety present in contemporary Indian theatre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

