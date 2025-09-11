Left Menu

The Baggy Renaissance: Levi's® Ushers in Effortless Denim Revolution

Levi's® is championing a baggy denim revival with its 'Easy in Levi's®' campaign featuring Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. This movement celebrates comfort, confidence, and individuality, with reinvented loose fits shaping the modern denim landscape. The Fall/Winter 2025 collection is a homage to personal style and cultural fluidity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:19 IST
The Baggy Renaissance: Levi's® Ushers in Effortless Denim Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Levi's® brand has officially ushered in the era of baggy denim, and it's all about ease and fluidity. How people choose to wear their denim is no longer a trend but a lifestyle, one that puts comfort and personal expression at the forefront, according to their latest 'Easy in Levi's®' campaign.

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh, well-known for their distinct styles, lead the campaign. Bhatt introduces the women's narrative with her effortless authenticity, sporting the Baggy Dad Barrel. Dosanjh, meanwhile, stands out with the 578™ Baggy and Extra Baggy fits, resonating with new generations who value individuality above conformity.

Levi's® latest offerings encompass a cultural shift towards denim that reflects self-assurance and bold identity. As the Fall/Winter 2025 collection rolls out in stores and online, the message is clear: denim wearers are embracing styles that allow for freedom and self-expression—hallmarks of the iconic brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Family Dispute Leads to Shocking Deaths in Maharashtra

Tragic Family Dispute Leads to Shocking Deaths in Maharashtra

 India
2
China's Village Surveillance Model Expands to Solomon Islands

China's Village Surveillance Model Expands to Solomon Islands

 Global
3
Legacy of Compassion: Inauguration of SPK Foundation

Legacy of Compassion: Inauguration of SPK Foundation

 India
4
Nepal's Rising Tide: Gen Z Leads Charge for Change

Nepal's Rising Tide: Gen Z Leads Charge for Change

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025