Jon Bon Jovi's Triumphant Return: The 'Forever Tour' Takes Center Stage

U.S. rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is gearing up to hit the stage once more, following vocal cord surgery that sidelined him for years. The 63-year-old musician expressed gratitude and humility as his band announced its 'Forever Tour,' marking Bon Jovi's formal return to live performances.

Speaking at a press conference at London's Wembley Stadium, Bon Jovi likened his recovery to that of an athlete. 'It has taken a lot of rehabilitation,' he said. The journey back to performing was long, akin to an athlete retraining after a leg injury.

The 'Forever Tour' starts on July 7 at Madison Square Garden, New York, and will journey through major venues such as Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin's Croke Park, concluding at Wembley on September 4. This tour also introduces 'Forever (Legendary Edition),' Bon Jovi's 2024 album with collaborations from stars like Robbie Williams and Bruce Springsteen.