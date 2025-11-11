Left Menu

A Tribute to Compassion: The Maharaja Who Rescued Polish Children

A statue of Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji was unveiled in Israel, honoring his heroic efforts to save thousand Polish children, including Jews, during World War II. India's and Poland's ambassadors attended the event, which celebrated his humanitarian deed as a symbol of cross-cultural compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nevatim | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A momentous ceremony was held in southern Israel's Moshav to honor Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji, unveiling a statue to commemorate his heroic actions during World War II. The Maharaja, ruler of the Indian princely state of Nawanagar, now Jamnagar, is celebrated for rescuing around a thousand Polish children, many of whom were Jewish, from war's horrors.

Attended by dignitaries including India's Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, and Poland's Ambassador, Maciej Hunia, the event highlighted the Maharaja's extraordinary compassion. The ambassadors emphasized his actions as a beacon of hope and an embodiment of humanity transcending borders. The Polish ambassador recounted how a square, monument, and tram in Poland honor the Maharaja's legacy.

The unveiling featured exhibitions on India's Jewish heritage and celebrated the Maharaja's legacy in a program titled 'The Jewish Experience in India Through Generations.' The event, organized by the Indian Jewish Heritage Centre and Cochini Jewish Heritage Centre, showcased sculptures donated by Jerry Klinger and created by sculptor Sam Philips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

