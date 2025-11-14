Shivashrit Foods Expands: Unveiling 'Shree Aahar – Namkeens'

ALIGARH, India – In a bold strategic shift, Shivashrit Foods Limited is making waves in India's organized snacks market with the launch of its new product line, 'Shree Aahar – Namkeens.'

This venture marks a pivotal expansion for the company, traditionally known for its premium potato flakes, into the ready-to-eat food category with an array of traditional Indian snacks such as Aaloo Bhujia and Navratan Mix.

Chairman Prashant Singhal emphasized the significance of this development during a press release, noting the rapid growth of the ₹46,500 crore Indian snacks market, with a focus on modern quality and consumer convenience.

