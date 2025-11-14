Left Menu

Shivashrit Foods Expands: Unveiling 'Shree Aahar – Namkeens'

Shivashrit Foods Limited, a prominent potato flakes manufacturer in India, strategically enters the organized snacks market with 'Shree Aahar – Namkeens.' This move is part of its expansion into ready-to-eat foods, aiming to strengthen its brand presence and cater to the growing demand for authentic Indian snacks.

Aligarh | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:16 IST
ALIGARH, India – In a bold strategic shift, Shivashrit Foods Limited is making waves in India's organized snacks market with the launch of its new product line, 'Shree Aahar – Namkeens.'

This venture marks a pivotal expansion for the company, traditionally known for its premium potato flakes, into the ready-to-eat food category with an array of traditional Indian snacks such as Aaloo Bhujia and Navratan Mix.

Chairman Prashant Singhal emphasized the significance of this development during a press release, noting the rapid growth of the ₹46,500 crore Indian snacks market, with a focus on modern quality and consumer convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

