Vrindavani Vastra Returns: Assam's Cultural Heritage Restored

The Assam government is set to sign an agreement with the British Museum to bring back the Vrindavani Vastra, a significant 16th-century silk textile by Srimanta Sankardeva, for display in 2027. Facilitated by the JSW group, the exhibit will be showcased in a new museum in Guwahati.

Updated: 15-11-2025 15:34 IST
  • India

The Assam government is poised to sign a landmark agreement with the British Museum to bring back the Vrindavani Vastra, a notable 16th-century silk textile created by Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardeva. This historic piece, known for depicting tales from Lord Krishna's life, is set for display in Assam in 2027.

This initiative marks the first occasion that the textile will be exhibited in Assam after being removed over a century ago. Many fragments of the fabric have become artefacts in global museums. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma credited the JSW group for playing a pivotal role in facilitating the tapestry's return.

The new museum in Guwahati, which will also host other rare artefacts from around the world, is being planned on land allotted by the government. The exhibit, obtained by the British Museum in 1904 from Tibet, will finally allow generations of Assamese people to witness the Vrindavani Vastra first-hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

