Tragedy at Dutch Parade: Car Plows into Crowd

A car rammed into a group of spectators during a parade in Nunspeet, a town in the Netherlands, causing injury to nine people, three of whom are in serious condition. The incident is under investigation, though it appears to have been accidental, according to local police.

The annual parade, which features vehicles adorned with Christmas lights, came to an abrupt halt due to the unfortunate crash. The town's atmosphere, which should have been festive and inclusive, turned somber, as noted by Mayor Jan Nathan Rozendaal in his statement.

The driver behind the wheel was a 56-year-old woman from Nunspeet, who sustained minor injuries herself. Police detained her as part of the routine procedure associated with serious traffic accidents, though further details remain undisclosed.