Tragedy at Dutch Parade: Car Plows into Crowd

A car crashed into spectators at a parade in Nunspeet, Netherlands, injuring nine people, three seriously. The police are investigating the incident, which seemed accidental. The parade celebrating Christmas had to be halted, and the driver, a 56-year-old local woman, was detained as part of routine traffic accident procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 23-12-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 02:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A car rammed into a group of spectators during a parade in Nunspeet, a town in the Netherlands, causing injury to nine people, three of whom are in serious condition. The incident is under investigation, though it appears to have been accidental, according to local police.

The annual parade, which features vehicles adorned with Christmas lights, came to an abrupt halt due to the unfortunate crash. The town's atmosphere, which should have been festive and inclusive, turned somber, as noted by Mayor Jan Nathan Rozendaal in his statement.

The driver behind the wheel was a 56-year-old woman from Nunspeet, who sustained minor injuries herself. Police detained her as part of the routine procedure associated with serious traffic accidents, though further details remain undisclosed.

