Securing the Rich Heritage: Northeast India Eyes GI Tags for 33 Unique Products

A vital step has been taken to secure Geographical Indication (GI) tags for 33 unique products from Northeast India, aimed at promoting regional craftsmanship.

The pact was inked in Guwahati between the Textiles Committee under the Ministry of Textiles and the North Eastern Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation (NEHHDC). This collaborative effort will fortify regional artisan support, focusing on capacity building and branding.

The initiative, covering 18 products from Nagaland and 15 from Meghalaya, seeks to empower local communities, enhance the global presence of Northeastern textiles, and open new economic doors through strategic market linkages.

