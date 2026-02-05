Mirzapur: The Movie – From Stream to Screen, A Cinematic Saga Unveils

In an exciting development for fans of Indian cinema, Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment have announced the theatrical release of 'Mirzapur: The Movie' on September 4. Adapted from the widely acclaimed series, this film promises a larger-than-life portrayal of the gritty world that fascinated viewers.

The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and scripted by Puneet Krishna, will explore an untold chapter of the 'Mirzapur' universe. A post on Instagram from Amazon MGM Studios confirms that the movie will showcase favorite characters on the big screen, among them Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit, with the much-anticipated return of Munna Bhaiya.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' seeks to build on the success of the 2018 streaming series. It marks a significant milestone, transitioning from a massively successful digital series into a captivating cinematic journey that promises action, drama, and a star-studded ensemble.

(With inputs from agencies.)