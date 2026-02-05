Left Menu

Mirzapur: The Movie – From Stream to Screen, A Cinematic Saga Unveils

Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment are set to release 'Mirzapur: The Movie', adapted from the popular series, in theatres on September 4. This debut film promises a larger-than-life experience, delving into an untold chapter of 'Mirzapur', with the return of beloved characters and a star-studded cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:50 IST
Mirzapur: The Movie – From Stream to Screen, A Cinematic Saga Unveils
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for fans of Indian cinema, Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment have announced the theatrical release of 'Mirzapur: The Movie' on September 4. Adapted from the widely acclaimed series, this film promises a larger-than-life portrayal of the gritty world that fascinated viewers.

The film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and scripted by Puneet Krishna, will explore an untold chapter of the 'Mirzapur' universe. A post on Instagram from Amazon MGM Studios confirms that the movie will showcase favorite characters on the big screen, among them Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit, with the much-anticipated return of Munna Bhaiya.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' seeks to build on the success of the 2018 streaming series. It marks a significant milestone, transitioning from a massively successful digital series into a captivating cinematic journey that promises action, drama, and a star-studded ensemble.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

Vijay Demands Justice for Attacked Journalists in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

IKS Health Soars in Q3 FY26 with 24% Revenue Growth

 India
3
India and GCC Forge Path to New FTA: A Strategic Alliance

India and GCC Forge Path to New FTA: A Strategic Alliance

 India
4
Bengal govt will launch scheme to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youths for up to 5 yrs: FM Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Bengal govt will launch scheme to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unem...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026