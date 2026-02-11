Left Menu

The Sacred Return of Devnimori Relics: A Journey of Faith and Heritage

The Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha have arrived in New Delhi after a significant journey to Sri Lanka. This event highlights the shared historical and spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka, strengthening diplomatic and cultural bonds. The relics are a symbol of devotion and the spread of Buddhism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:35 IST
The Sacred Return of Devnimori Relics: A Journey of Faith and Heritage
  • Country:
  • India

The revered Devnimori relics associated with Lord Buddha recently made their way back to New Delhi after a significant journey to Sri Lanka. This event marks a 'deeply sacred and historically significant' moment, as stated by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who was part of the Indian delegation.

The journey to Sri Lanka began on February 4, with the relics being displayed at the Gangaramaya temple in Colombo. The occasion served to reinforce spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations, reflecting the enduring bonds of faith and mutual respect.

Excavated in the 1960s from an ancient Buddhist site in Gujarat, the Devnimori relics are prized for their religious significance. Their ceremonial movement holds deep diplomatic and cultural importance, further enhancing connections within the global Buddhist community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Future of FCAS Warplane Programme in the Balance: Decision Imminent

Future of FCAS Warplane Programme in the Balance: Decision Imminent

 Germany
2
Nepal's Battle Against Money Laundering: Global Lessons and Local Actions

Nepal's Battle Against Money Laundering: Global Lessons and Local Actions

 Nepal
3
Jupiter Wagon Navigates Industry Hurdles with Strategic Growth Plans

Jupiter Wagon Navigates Industry Hurdles with Strategic Growth Plans

 India
4
Drones on the Horizon: A Border Mystery

Drones on the Horizon: A Border Mystery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026