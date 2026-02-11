The Sacred Return of Devnimori Relics: A Journey of Faith and Heritage

The revered Devnimori relics associated with Lord Buddha recently made their way back to New Delhi after a significant journey to Sri Lanka. This event marks a 'deeply sacred and historically significant' moment, as stated by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who was part of the Indian delegation.

The journey to Sri Lanka began on February 4, with the relics being displayed at the Gangaramaya temple in Colombo. The occasion served to reinforce spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations, reflecting the enduring bonds of faith and mutual respect.

Excavated in the 1960s from an ancient Buddhist site in Gujarat, the Devnimori relics are prized for their religious significance. Their ceremonial movement holds deep diplomatic and cultural importance, further enhancing connections within the global Buddhist community.

(With inputs from agencies.)