Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift returned to the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards stage on November 18, delivering a special performance of her latest country single "I Knew It, I Knew You" and her 2007 hit "Our Song", with musician Keith Urban making a surprise appearance, according to E! News. The performance marked Swift's first time performing at the CMA Awards in 13 years. The singer, who last attended the ceremony in 2016 to present Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year honour, returned to the country music stage with a mash-up of her latest release and one of her earliest tracks from her debut album.

Swift, who initially appeared on the red carpet in a yellow Oscar de la Renta gown, changed into a short white-and-orange dress paired with cowgirl boots for her performance. Her outfit channelled Jessie, the cowgirl character from the 'Toy Story' franchise, as she performed "I Knew It, I Knew You", a song associated with the upcoming film 'Toy Story 5', according to E! News. Adding to the surprise, Keith Urban joined Swift on the banjo during the performance. The two artists had previously collaborated on the 2021 track "That's When (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)".

Swift's latest country single was nominated in the Single of the Year category at the 2026 CMA Awards but lost to Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas". The singer had hinted at her return to the ceremony in September after the song received its nomination.

"Looks like I haven’t yee’d my last haw," she joked in an Instagram Story at the time. "Thank you CMA. See you there." Swift has also spoken about her growing connection with country music and her roots in Nashville. During a conversation at the Grammy Museum in August, she reflected on how her relationship with the genre has evolved over the years, according to E! News.

"I love my country roots more and more," Swift said. "The further along this path I get and I want to honor them more and more, and I feel more tied and more loyal to them. The people that shaped who I am as an artist and as a writer, that all happened in Nashville." The singer also discussed the creative process behind her latest country single in a June Instagram post, describing it as both a new experience and a return to her musical beginnings.

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time," Swift said. "Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once," according to E! News. She further spoke about the inspiration behind the track, which was written as an ode to the characters from the 'Toy Story' franchise.

"We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh," Swift added, "and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods." Swift's return to country music comes after years of exploring different musical genres, particularly following the release of her 2014 album '1989'. Her latest performance brought together her country music beginnings and her more recent work, marking a nostalgic moment at the CMA Awards, according to E! News. (ANI)