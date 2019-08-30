Suits Season 9: 'Last con' seems electrifying what is Donna cooking?

The promo for final four episodes is here and we couldn't be more excited, Harvey Specter and Mike Ross are teaming up for the last time, and the last con. But we couldn't help but notice that Donna is also up to something, and it doesn't seem legal.

At the beginning of the promo, Donna tells Harvey that there's always something that she knows and he doesn't. The promo starts with the scene, meaning it will be very relevant in the upcoming episodes.

While Harvey is out with Samantha, she goes to Alex to get something done. In the latest promo, Alex, in turn, asks Donna if what she wants him to do was legal, to which Donna just replies that she needs it, strongly hinting that it isn't legal.

The last time she took the matters in her own hands without trusting Harvey with the truths was the Thomas-episode and we all know how it ended. Her intentions would definitely be good but she sometimes let her feelings cloud her judgment (especially in recent seasons, she was unmatchable initially) and that might become a problem for the firm, especially as Faye is breathing down their neck.

Many fan theories want Donna and Harvey (Darvey) to be the "happily ever after" couple, just like Rachel and Mike, even if means letting go of the firm.

Here is the promo of the final four episodes. It will definitely have you on the edge of your seats.