Entertainment News Roundup: Scarlett Johansson tackles painful divorce tale in 'fated' drama 'Marriage Story'; Taylor Swift's 'Lover' album breaks new record in China

Brad Pitt says space epic 'Ad Astra' his 'most challenging film'

Brad Pitt has fought in wars, pulled off robbery heists and confronted rivals in the boxing ring during his career, but the Hollywood star says his most challenging film yet is playing an astronaut on a life-saving mission in the space epic "Ad Astra." The 55-year-old actor takes audiences to the far reaches of the solar system in his role as Roy McBride after a new threat causing disastrous power surges threatens Earth.

Almodovar gets lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar added a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to his list of accolades on Thursday, when the Venice Film Festival presented him with the prize for a long and illustrious career. The 69-year old Oscar winner, known for acclaimed films such as "Talk to Her", "Volver" and most recently his loosely autobiographical portrait "Pain and Glory", made his debut at the festival in 1983 with the comic drama "Dark Habits".

More than a haircut: Kristen Stewart aims to shine spotlight on Jean Seberg

Forty years after actress Jean Seberg died, Kristin Stewart says she wants to show the world that the star of the French New Wave should be known for more than just her short haircut. The 29-year-old plays the actress in a political thriller detailing how the FBI targeted Seberg in the late 1960s because of her personal and political links to African American civil rights activist Hakim Jamal.

Prague opera lovers watch 'Don Giovanni' on rooftop - and in bath tubs

Mozart's "Don Giovanni" has been a favorite among opera lovers since it premiered in Prague in 1787 but it is unlikely that any have ever watched it on a rooftop in the Czech capital while submerged in a bath tub, a glass of bubbly in hand - till now. That's how Prague cafe owner and culture promoter Ondrej Kobza arranged his performance, delivered by top Czech opera singers, including soloist Adam Plachetka from the Vienna Opera, as the sun set over the historic city center on Thursday night.

Darth Dorian? Hurricane nixes some 'Star Wars' fans' Disney dream trips

Some "Star Wars" fans who have waited decades to see the Millennium Falcon, blue milk and other artifacts of the long ago, far, far away, universe up close will have to wait just a little longer, thanks to Hurricane Dorian. The storm is bearing down on Florida just as Orlando's Walt Disney World resort is opening its "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" attraction for the Labor Day holiday weekend, prompting some travelers to cancel their trips.

Persecution a point of issue as Polanski's Dreyfus Affair movie premieres at Venice

Roman Polanski's new film "An Officer and a Spy", a portrayal of the notorious Dreyfus Affair in 19th Century France, premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Friday to renewed controversy over the director, given his conviction for a sex crime. Polanski has sought to compare his own situation with that of Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish artillery officer in the French army who in 1894 was convicted of treason and shipped to the Devil's Island penal colony off South America's Atlantic coast.

Scarlett Johansson tackles painful divorce tale in 'fated' drama 'Marriage Story'

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver play a couple in crisis in "Marriage Story", an emotional tale of a relationship falling apart and a project the Hollywood actress said she felt was "fated" as it came about as she went through her own divorce. The "Avengers" regular and "Star Wars" actor portray actress Nicole and theatre director Charlie, who go their separate ways when the former, feeling unfilled, returns to her native Los Angeles with their son to shoot a television series pilot.

Saudi director al-Mansour eyes female empowerment in 'The Perfect Candidate'

A young Saudi Arabian female doctor seeks to change conservative mindsets in "A Perfect Candidate", a tale of a woman tackling gender-based obstacles while running for local office. The movie by Haifaa al-Mansour, one of only two female directors in the 21-strong competition line-up at the Venice Film Festival, reflects recent changes in the kingdom's heavily criticized guardianship system, beginning with protagonist Maryam driving in her car.

Dutch port city of Rotterdam to host 2020 Eurovision Song Contest

The Dutch port city of Rotterdam will host the 65th Eurovision Song Contest next year, organizers said on Friday, after it triumphed over its only other rival, the southern town of Maastricht. Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won this year's contest in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, beating 25 other contestants with his piano ballad "Arcade". It was the first time the Netherlands had won the contest since 1975.

Taylor Swift's 'Lover' album breaks new record in China

U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's album "Lover" broke a new record for an international artist in China on Friday as it surpassed one million combined total streams, downloads and sales within a week of its release. The combined total makes it China's most-consumed full-length international album ever in such a short space of time.

