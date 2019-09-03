Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix applies for license under new Turkish broadcasting rules; Actor Kevin Hart injured in Los Angeles car accident

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix applies for license under new Turkish broadcasting rules

U.S. online streaming service Netflix has applied for a license to continue operating in Turkey under new online broadcasting rules, the head of the country's television watchdog (RTUK) said on Tuesday. Turkey last month granted its radio and television watchdog sweeping oversight over all online content, including streaming platforms and online news outlets, in a move that raised concerns about possible censorship.

Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Sears Competition Over Labor Day Weekend

Lionsgate and Millennium's "Angel Has Fallen" ruled the box office during an expectedly quiet Labor Day weekend. The third entry in the action franchise generated $11.5 million over the weekend and should close out the holiday with $14.4 million. Without any new nationwide offerings from a major Hollywood studio, those ticket sales were enough to maintain a first-place on domestic box office charts. After two weekends in theaters, the Gerard Butler-led "Angel Has Fallen" has earned $43.6 million.

'Blessed' Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in Venice

Julie Andrews, the star of much-loved movies "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music", said on Monday she was "blessed" to have had a long, illustrious cinema career as she was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival. The 83-year-old, who won an Oscar in 1965 for playing the strict but kind-hearted nanny Mary Poppins, held up and kissed the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award to an applauding audience.

Actor Kevin Hart injured in Los Angeles car accident

Actor Kevin Hart suffered major injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles early on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. Hart, 40, was being driven in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda shortly after midnight on Mulholland Highway when the driver lost control of the car and it tumbled down an embankment, CHP said in a statement.

Jude Law brings papal drama follow-up to Venice

Jude Law brought the follow-up to "The Young Pope" to the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, presenting a glimpse of his return in the Paolo Sorrentino-directed papal drama, which at one point sees him wearing just "a napkin". The second series, called "The New Pope", sees Law reprise the role of Lenny Belardo, who becomes Pius XIII, the first American pope in history.

Filmmaker Yonfan sends Hong Kong a love letter in 'No. 7 Cherry Lane'

Chinese filmmaker Yonfan says his animation "No. 7 Cherry Lane" is his love letter to Hong Kong, in which he tells a tale of romance set in the late 1960s. Seven years in the making, the film follows Ziming, an English literature student at Hong Kong University, as he begins to tutor beautiful student Meiling.

Panama Papers revisited in Soderbergh's star-studded 'The Laundromat'

A holiday tragedy sends Oscar winner Meryl Streep on a puzzling probe of ambiguous financial dealings in Steven Soderbergh's "The Laundromat", a drama based on the massive leak of offshore financial data known as the Panama Papers. With a cast also including Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Sharon Stone, the Netflix film, which premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, seeks to explain the debacle via lessons from characters' personal stories.

Timothee Chalamet dons armor for medieval coming-of-age tale 'The King'

Timothee Chalamet goes from reluctant heir to powerful monarch in "The King", a role he described as "terrifying" in a coming-of-age tale loosely based on William Shakespeare's plays about Prince Hal and his transformation into Henry V. Chalamet's Hal, like Shakespeare's in his plays Henry IV parts one and two, prefers to live away from the palace, among common folk, carousing with his hard-drinking friend and mentor, knight Sir John Falstaff, played by Joel Edgerton.

A Minute with: Brian De Palma on horror, #MeToo and critics

Veteran film director Brian De Palma, maker of "Carrie" and "Scarface", has no intention of retiring yet, though he is 78, and is now working on a horror movie inspired by the scandal engulfing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Some 70 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, Weinstein has denied the accusations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges against him.

Kremlin critic wants film to open West's eyes about Putin's Russia

Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky hopes a new documentary film about his life chronicling his journey from being Russia's richest man to an exiled dissident will open the West's eyes to the nature of modern Russia. The film, "Citizen K", was made by Oscar-winning U.S. filmmaker Alex Gibney and premiered at the Venice Film festival this weekend. It was based on more than 24 hours of interviews that Khodorkovsky, who is now based in Britain, gave over a period of months.

