Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix applies for license under new Turkish broadcasting rules; 'The Painted Bird' tells 'timeless' story of survival in dark times

U.S. online streaming service Netflix has applied for a license to continue operating in Turkey under new online broadcasting rules that have raised fears over possible censorship in the future. Turkey last month granted its radio and television watchdog sweeping oversight over all online content, including streaming platforms and news outlets, a move that raised concerns that the state was tightening its control over the media.

Judge Herbert Moses of the Manhattan Supreme Court set an Oct. 10 trial date on Tuesday for the actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who was charged with groping a woman at a Manhattan bar in June. Gooding, dressed in a gray suit and tie, appeared calm during a brief appearance at the court. His trial had previously been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but prosecutors said they needed more time to gather video evidence and turn it over to Gooding's lawyers.

The singing superstar Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21 for $10 million, accusing the fashion retailer and a beauty company started by its billionaire founders' daughters of piggybacking off her fame and influence to sell their wares. In a complaint filed on Monday, Grande said Forever 21 and Riley Rose misappropriated her name, image, likeness and music, including by employing a "strikingly similar" looking model, in a website and social media campaign early this year.

A father tying up his daughter's laces in the rain, a priest doubting his faith and a man being tied to a post and then abandoned all make up little slices of life in Roy Andersson's 'About Endlessness', a reflection on humanity, be it kind or cruel. The Swedish director on Tuesday premiered his latest work at the Venice Film Festival where, in 2014, he won its top Golden Lion Prize for the black comedy "A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence".

Julie Andrews, the star of much-loved movies "Mary Poppins" and "The Sound of Music", said on Monday she was "blessed" to have had a long, illustrious cinema career as she was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the Venice Film Festival. The 83-year-old, who won an Oscar in 1965 for playing the strict but kind-hearted nanny Mary Poppins, held up and kissed the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award to an applauding audience.

Chinese filmmaker Yonfan says his animation "No. 7 Cherry Lane" is his love letter to Hong Kong, in which he tells a tale of romance set in the late 1960s. Seven years in the making, the film follows Ziming, an English literature student at Hong Kong University, as he begins to tutor beautiful student Meiling.

Set somewhere in rural eastern Europe towards the end of World War Two, "The Painted Bird" is a sombre tale of a young boy trying to survive a harsh wilderness and the cruelty of strangers, and is described by one of its stars as "timeless". Based on a 1965 novel by Polish-born novelist Jerzy Kosinski, the 35mm black and white film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, depicts a bleak world where being different is dangerous.

Timothee Chalamet goes from reluctant heir to powerful monarch in "The King", a role he described as "terrifying" in a coming-of-age tale loosely based on William Shakespeare's plays about Prince Hal and his transformation into Henry V. Chalamet's Hal, like Shakespeare's in his plays Henry IV parts one and two, prefers to live away from the palace, among common folk, carousing with his hard-drinking friend and mentor, knight Sir John Falstaff, played by Joel Edgerton.

Veteran film director Brian De Palma, maker of "Carrie" and "Scarface", has no intention of retiring yet, though he is 78, and is now working on a horror movie inspired by the scandal engulfing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Some 70 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, Weinstein has denied the accusations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges against him.

"Harry Potter" actor David Thewlis plays a father desperate to understand his adult daughter's choices in "Guest of Honour", an exploration of a family relationship with hidden secrets. The movie, directed by Atom Egoyan, begins with Veronica, a former high school music teacher recently released from jail, meeting a priest to discuss her father's funeral.

