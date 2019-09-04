Peoples' News Roundup: Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaign; Trial of actor Cuba Gooding Jr gets October date in groping case

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Trial of actor Cuba Gooding Jr gets October date in groping case

Judge Herbert Moses of the Manhattan Supreme Court set an Oct. 10 trial date on Tuesday for the actor Cuba Gooding Jr., who was charged with groping a woman at a Manhattan bar in June. Gooding, dressed in a gray suit and tie, appeared calm during a brief appearance at the court. His trial had previously been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but prosecutors said they needed more time to gather video evidence and turn it over to Gooding's lawyers.

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10 million over look-alike ad campaign

The singing superstar Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21 for $10 million, accusing the fashion retailer and a beauty company started by its billionaire founders' daughters of piggybacking off her fame and influence to sell their wares. In a complaint filed on Monday, Grande said Forever 21 and Riley Rose misappropriated her name, image, likeness and music, including by employing a "strikingly similar" looking model, in a website and social media campaign early this year.

