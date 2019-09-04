Rick and Morty Season 4 update – Guest star, no. of episodes, premiere period revealed

Rick and Morty Season 4 is coming back!!! Fans are quite happy to know that they are going to enjoy the adult animated science fiction sitcom after a long period of time. This article contains some details that you should know about the series.

Rick and Morty Season 4 is going to hit the small screens on November this year. But the big question is still not answered. What's the release or premiere date for the fourth season? There is unfortunately no official airing date. The imminent season is said to have a special guest star in the person of director, writer and actor Taika Waititi. According to Business Times China, he will voice an alien named Gloopie.

In Rick and Morty Season 4, Gloopie will assist Jerry in launching a new app. The character is a technology lover and Taika Waititi has brought on his trademark humor and quirkiness. The upcoming season will also feature the voices of other renowned actors like Sam Neil, Kathleen Turner and Paul Giamatti. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, who are the two showrunners of the upcoming season, specially signed up the above-mentioned actors they reportedly brought certain flavor to the new episodes with their actual speaking voices. Even Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke and Chris Parnell are also going to voice in the series.

Dan Harmon shared a few details on Season 4 of Rick and Morty with Entertainment Weekly. "I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. "I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Dan Harmon said.

The imminent season will be consisting of 10 episodes, and all the episodes, according to Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, all episodes have been arranged in canonical order. They are said to be still writing the plot of Rick and Morty Season 5.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.